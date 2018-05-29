Edward Jones and the Alzheimer's Association® Receive Halo Award for Corporate Social Responsibility and Cause Marketing

"We are extremely grateful and honored to share this prestigious award with the Alzheimer's Association," said John Beuerlein, the principal who leads the Edward Jones Older Adult Council. "We're proud that Edward Jones has a culture of caring that empowers and supports all of us to work together to make a difference in the communities where we live and work. The Halo Awards recognition demonstrates the power of that culture."

In January 2016, Edward Jones entered an historic strategic alliance with the Alzheimer's Association— committing $4.7 million over two years to enhance the Association's care and support programs, provide educational materials on brain health, and fund critical Alzheimer's research and grassroots awareness efforts.

Edward Jones signed on as the first national presenting sponsor of Walk to End Alzheimer's® and created the Edward Jones Alzheimer's Research Fund. The firm extended the alliance in 2017 to a five-year, $12.5 million commitment. In return, the Alzheimer's Association provides services, support and education on brain health and Alzheimer's to Edward Jones' clients and associates.

"Over the past two years, the incredible efforts by Edward Jones have enabled the Alzheimer's Association to fund additional research and expand its outreach to help and support more families seeking information, support and guidance around this life-changing disease," said Donna McCullough, Chief Development Officer, Alzheimer's Association. "We look forward to the future and the progress we can achieve together."

In 2017, Edward Jones associates participated in 569 walk events, creating more than 2,700 teams across the U.S.

"Our associates have taken the cause of Walk to End Alzheimer's to heart, as this disease affects our families and our clients in ways that can be devastating," said Beuerlein.

The Halo Award is the second feat for Edward Jones and the Alzheimer's Association in recent weeks. The duo joined forces to set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for forming the largest human image of a brain.

The record was set on April 28 when 1,202 people gathered in centerfield at Busch Stadium (Home of the St. Louis Cardinals) to form a multi-colored brain image. The different colors represented the different lobes in the brain.

Alzheimer's disease is the nation's sixth-leading cause of death, and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed, according to the Alzheimer's Association. In the United States alone, more than 5 million people are living with the terminal brain disease, and this number is expected to skyrocket to nearly 14 million by 2050 unless effective treatments are found.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and through our affiliate in Canada. Every aspect of our business, from the investments we offer to the location of our branch offices, caters to individual investors. Our 16,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for more than $1 trillion in assets. Visit us at www.edwardjones.com . Our recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com . Member SIPC.

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. It is the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer's research. The Association's mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Its vision is a world without Alzheimer's. Visit www.alz.org or call 800-272-3900.

