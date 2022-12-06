Edward Jones Announces Significant Progress Toward Its $50 Million Commitment To Help Find a Cure for Alzheimer's

Funds helped power critical disease education and research for investigational treatments for individuals at risk for rare form of early-onset Alzheimer's

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services firm Edward Jones today announced it has raised more than $35 million toward its $50 million goal by the end of 2025 to support the Alzheimer's Association in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. In its Centennial year, the firm supported 624 walks, and since 2016 has recruited nearly 100,000 participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

These funds support improved disease detection, warning sign education, and research grants being used to examine contributing risk factors in Alzheimer's disease, including the innovative Knight Family Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network Trials Unit (DIAN-TU) led by Washington University, which is launching the international Primary Prevention Trial. The Knight Family DIAN-TU is supported by a public-private partnership including the Alzheimer's Association and Edward Jones, and is testing investigational drugs in individuals who are at risk for dominantly inherited Alzheimer's disease (DIAD), a rare, early-onset form of the disease. Scientists believe that a treatment that works to slow or prevent DIAD could provide a foundation for treatments that benefit individuals with more common forms of Alzheimer's.

"Our efforts to find a cure for Alzheimer's are deeply personal, as my mother lives with the disease and my family sees its devastating impacts every day," said Kristin Johnson, Chief Transformation Officer at Edward Jones. "The support of Edward Jones and the Alzheimer's Association has been a shining light for us during this time. I am grateful to be part of an organization that walks the walk in living out its purpose to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society."

A recent survey by Edward Jones and Age Wave found that despite nearly 70% of American adults saying they want to live to 100, one-fifth (20%) still would not want the extra longevity if they had serious cognitive loss like Alzheimer's. With the retirees surveyed expecting to live to 89 and hoping to spend nearly 30 years in retirement, Alzheimer's poses a significant threat to their well-being during those years.

According to the Alzheimer's Association1, 6.5 million Americans over the age of 65 are currently living with Alzheimer's, and that number is expected to grow to 12.7 million by 2050. In 2022, Alzheimer's and other dementias will cost the nation $321 billion, and those costs are projected to reach $1 trillion by 2050. Over 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer's or other dementias. In 2021, caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or other dementias provided an estimated 16 billion hours of unpaid assistance, a contribution to the nation valued at $271.6 billion.

"Over the past seven years, Edward Jones' support has been instrumental in helping individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's while enabling important research toward new treatments," said Joanne Pike, DrPH, President and incoming Chief Executive Officer of the Alzheimer's Association. "There is more work to be done, but we are confident that together we can reach our goal of advancing new, safe and effective treatments for Alzheimer's disease."

Edward Jones' contributions make it possible for those affected by the disease to reach trained Alzheimer's Association professionals on a dedicated Alzheimer's 24/7 Helpline (1-844-440-6600), supported by Edward Jones.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.5 trillion in client assets under care. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's 50,000 associates and our branch presence in 68 percent of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit www.alz.org/ or call the 24/7 Helpline at 1-844-440-6600.

