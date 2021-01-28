Edward Jones Earns Perfect Score in Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial-services firm Edward Jones scored 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

"A purpose-driven culture begins with creating a place of belonging, committed to continual growth of people and possibilities," said Edward Jones Chief Human Resources Officer Kristin Johnson. "Professional development, mentoring, networking — we use all of these tools to support our associates as they follow their passions and contribute where they add the most value. When our associates can be their authentic selves, they are empowered to support our purpose: to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society today."

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture

Corporate social responsibility

Edward Jones offers domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive benefits and associate volunteer self-identification. The firm's 600-plus strong LGBT+ and Allies Business Resource Group regularly meets to cultivate relationships, generate ideas and develop strategies to build and retain an inclusive workforce. The group also champions Edward Jones' participation in, and sponsorship of, the St. Louis and Tempe Pride parades. In the summer of 2020, Edward Jones announced its Five-Point Commitment to inclusion, equity and diversity.

Edward Jones' efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. This marks the fifth consecutive year the firm has received a perfect score.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 18 million U.S. workers and an additional 17 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

