Edward Jones Enhances Workplace Retirement Plan Offerings to Support Local Businesses and Their Employees

Financial services firm announces new product agreements and technology investments to expand financial access and education in the workplace

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward Jones is doubling down on its commitment to helping local business owners and their employees achieve financial wellness. The firm is expanding its retirement plan product shelf offered through its 20,000 financial advisors to include Nationwide and Voya and investing in new technologies like Aboon, which streamlines retirement plan design and administration, and Addition Wealth, a digital financial wellness platform.

"For nearly a third of Americans, the workplace is where they have their first investment experience," said Alyssa (Lysa) Harper, Principal and Head of the Workplace Segment at Edward Jones. "The investments Edward Jones is making, along with our expansive geographic reach, provide a tremendous opportunity to meet more people where they are – at work – offering business owners and their employees the advice, products and education they need throughout their financial journey."

Recent research by Edward Jones and Morning Consult shows that three in five Americans surveyed contribute to a workplace retirement plan; however, 59% of those Americans' employers do not offer one to employees, leaving a gap in financial access and education at a critical entry point for investing.

Currently, Edward Jones serves more than 28,000 vendor-held workplace retirement plans helping approximately 715,000 plan participants save for a secure and dignified retirement.

New agreements with Nationwide and Voya increase support and solutions for clients planning for retirement

Edward Jones has finalized new agreements with Nationwide and Voya to offer their retirement plan tools and services to clients.

Nationwide: Edward Jones has partnered with Nationwide since 2021 to offer a suite of annuity, life insurance and securities backed lending products. In early 2026 – Nationwide's Centennial year – that relationship will expand to include workplace retirement plans. Nationwide is committed to helping Americans prepare for and live in retirement through better participant experiences, administrative simplicity and values that translate to service.

Voya: Similarly, Edward Jones financial advisors will be able to offer Voya's comprehensive suite of retirement plan tools and services to clients, reflecting a shared commitment to help workplace clients achieve financial wellness from their working years through retirement.

New technology investments drive efficiency for financial advisors and add value for clients

The firm also is rolling out new technologies designed to make it easier for financial advisors to engage with workplace clients.

Aboon is a new, digital-first third-party administrator (TPA) built to make working with 401(k) plans faster, easier and more efficient. Now available to clients of all Edward Jones financial advisors, Aboon is reducing time spent on designing, onboarding and servicing retirement plans and providing enhanced experiences to support and serve business owner clients. Aboon has helped business owners receive plan design proposals in as little as 15 minutes and create plan documents in just 1 hour, far outpacing manual processes that typically take weeks or months.

Addition Wealth is a digital financial wellness platform that can be offered alongside retirement plans enabling financial advisors to strengthen their workplace offering and helping employers provide differentiated benefits to their employees, including accessible financial education. Currently being rolled out to Edward Jones practice teams, Addition Wealth integrates expert human guidance and AI-powered personalization to empower employees to make confident financial decisions.

Both technologies were supported by Edward Jones Ventures, a strategic and capital partner to innovators in the wealth management space that officially launched earlier this year. Edward Jones Ventures is committed to fostering innovation and driving meaningful value creation for clients, practice teams and the industry.

"We look for strong purpose alignment with founders and innovators who share our commitment to serving clients more completely and who want to collaborate on solutions that solve some of our industry's greatest challenges," said Greg Robinson, Head of Edward Jones Ventures. "By investing in technologies like Aboon and Addition Wealth, we're helping our practice teams better serve local business owners and their employees on their path to financial wellness."

These efforts are part of significant investments in capabilities, products and services that will better enable Edward Jones to serve different types of clients such as local business owners and affluent investors with complex needs, in new, more specialized ways.

Additionally, the firm has expanded its support of local business owners and the communities they enrich through the Main Street Initiative. In partnership with the St. Louis Small Business Empowerment Center and New Leaf, the Main Street Initiative offers $30,000 grant opportunities to local business owners facing challenges accessing capital to grow their business or experiencing difficulties saving for retirement in the long-term. Local businesses receive support to help build and sustain their business, make their community stronger and save for their own financial futures.

For more information, visit EdwardJones.com/workplace.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading North American financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's more than 20,000 financial advisors throughout North America serve more than 9 million clients with a total of $2.3 trillion in client assets under care as of June 27, 2025. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 55,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and most Canadian provinces and territories, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. You can identify forward-looking statements by words that predict or indicate future events which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Risk Factors discussed in The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as supplemented by its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and any current reports on Form 8-K. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans, and estimates as of the date of this press release, and The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or new information.

SOURCE Edward Jones