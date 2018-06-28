Edward Jones Financial Advisors Rate Firm Highest in Overall Employee Advisor Satisfaction, According to J.D. Power

"These results demonstrate that Edward Jones offers a wonderful career opportunity for financial advisors to start, build and finish their careers," said Edward Jones Managing Partner Jim Weddle. "We believe we are leading our industry with a superior client experience. Our strengths include our core values that start with putting the client's interests first, our branch team approach that supports each financial advisor with a dedicated, highly skilled service specialist, and compensation that rewards contributions and performance excellence. This recognition underscores the alignment across our firm that is supported at its foundation by our partnership and pay-it-forward-culture. This recognition underscores the reward of helping to make a meaningful difference in our clients' lives."

Financial advisors were asked to rate their firms in terms of client support, firm leadership, professional development and technology, among other factors. Edward Jones has been the top performer in all 10 JD Power advisor satisfaction studies since 2007.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through our affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of our business, from the investments we offer to the location of our branch offices, caters to individual investors. Our 15,000−plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. Edward Jones ranked No. 5 on the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" in 2017. Visit www.edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

