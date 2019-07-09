Edward Jones Financial Advisors Rate Firm Highest in Overall Employee Advisor Satisfaction, According to J.D. Power

ST. LOUIS, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 10th time, financial-services firm Edward Jones ranks "Highest in Employee Advisor Satisfaction among Financial Investment Firms" by J.D. Power.

Edward Jones financial advisors gave the highest satisfaction ratings in all the seven study categories, with a score of 926 points out of 1,000, a 17-point jump over last year's results. This compares to the employee average of 736. Edward Jones was among the eight employee channel firms captured in the J.D. Power 2019 Financial Advisor Satisfaction Study.

"We have something truly special at Edward Jones," said Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington. "We are privileged to serve clients in partnership with an exceptionally talented and caring team that strives to make a real, meaningful difference in people's lives. I'm proud of this recognition because it signifies that Edward Jones is a place where talented financial advisors are proud to do the important work of serving our clients and helping them achieve their financial goals."

Financial advisors were asked to rate their firms in terms of client support, firm leadership, professional development and technology, among other factors. Edward Jones has been the top performer among employee channel firms in 10 J.D. Power advisor satisfaction studies in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2012-2015, 2017-2019.

In addition to this most recent ranking, Edward Jones ranks highest in investor satisfaction among full service brokerage firms in both the US and Canada in 2019.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through our affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of our business, from the investments we offer to the location of our branch offices, caters to individual investors. Our 18,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. Edward Jones ranked No. 7 on the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" in 2019. Visit www.edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

SOURCE Edward Jones

Related Links

http://www.edwardjones.com

