Edward Jones Financial Advisors Rate Firm Highest in Overall Employee Advisor Satisfaction, According to J.D. Power

ST. LOUIS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 12th time, financial services firm Edward Jones ranks "Highest in Employee Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms" by J.D. Power.

Based on responses from Edward Jones financial advisors, the firm earned an overall score of 890 points out of 1,000. This compared to the average score of 743 among the eight employee-channel firms measured by the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Study.

"This is a tremendous honor because it embodies our purpose of partnering to make a positive impact in the lives of our clients and colleagues, and together, benefit our communities and society," says Kristin Johnson, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Transformation Officer for Edward Jones. "It's been a challenging year for many investors, and our financial advisors, branch office administrators and home office associates have really come together as one Edward Jones team to serve our clients' needs in a comprehensive way. This has included going beyond finances to focus on the well-being of our clients and their families, their health and yes, connecting with their purpose."

Between January and April 2021, financial advisors were asked to rate their firms in terms of leadership and culture, products and marketing, professional development, operational support, technology, and compensation. Edward Jones ranked No. 1 in products and marketing, compensation and professional development.

"We are a place of belonging at Edward Jones – a welcoming and productive environment where people feel comfortable to bring their full selves to work and all can achieve their full potential – inclusive of their different backgrounds and experiences," Johnson added. "That feeling of belonging translates into supportive behaviors such as willingness to recommend. It also is what enables our firm to grow its impact and add value to our clients, colleagues and communities."

Edward Jones has been the top performer among employee channel firms in 11 J.D. Power advisor satisfaction studies, which were completed in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2012-2015, 2017-2021.

"The consistent success of Edward Jones in this study since it was first launched back in 2007 is a great testament to their organization's commitment to delivering a superior experience to the advisor," said Michael Foy, Senior Director and Head of Wealth Intelligence at J.D. Power.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments offered to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in client assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

SOURCE Edward Jones

Related Links

www.edwardjones.com

