Edward Jones grows to 20,000 financial advisors to help more clients achieve their financial goals

Investments in financial advisors, evolving to offer financial planning and new teaming options creates more access to comprehensive financial advice across North America

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward Jones is proudly celebrating another milestone in its 102-year history – growing from a single office to 20,000 financial advisors across a network of approximately 16,000 branches in North America who are serving more clients, more completely.

Reliance on human-centered financial advice is increasing as adults prepare for the tremendous wealth transfer expected to be passed along to younger generations in the next 20 years. This demand has the potential to outpace the number of financial advisors who can offer comprehensive financial advice. To meet this need, Edward Jones is organically growing the segments of clients it serves and the financial advisor base who can support them.

The firm also recently began rolling out financial planning services to thousands of U.S. branch teams, which will continue through the next year. Clients in a financial planning agreement will get a more personalized experience with additional capabilities such as an executive summary of their financial plan, as well as estate planning and tax planning strategies and scenario modeling. Financial advisors who deliver financial planning will be compensated accordingly for their time and effort to build and maintain a financial plan. Financial planning will be a separate service with its own client agreement and fee.

"This intentional growth in financial advisors creates an incredible opportunity to reach new segments of clients and grow our positive impact and market share across North America," said David Chubak, responsible for the U.S. Business Unit and Branch Development at Edward Jones. "We're investing in our financial advisors to ensure they're well-equipped with tools and resources to help our clients – and the many more we aspire to serve – achieve their financial goals."

Part of the firm's investment in growing access to financial planning and advice includes offering financial advisors the flexibility to choose how they run their practice, the support resources to create capacity to prioritize the needs of clients and how they pass on their practice. Since 2022 in the United States, Edward Jones has been piloting multi-financial advisor offices and shared support models and financial advisor teaming, where two or more financial advisors serve the same book of clients with shared staff. Today, nearly 3,000 U.S. financial advisors are active in new practice and teaming models. After a successful pilot of shared real estate with two or more financial advisors, Canada is on track to open new multi-advisor offices in the future.

"With new options in how we serve clients to meet their unique needs – across 20,000 financial advisors and more than 20,000 client support teammates – the impact Edward Jones financial advisors can have on helping generations of families and communities is incredibly rewarding," said Julie Kelly, Edward Jones financial advisor serving Durham, N.C. "Deepening our discovery conversations through a financial planning relationship will help us better understand clients' needs, wants and wishes and tailor plans to achieve their goals.

In addition to offering choice and flexibility in how financial advisors can set up their practice and work collaboratively, Edward Jones has also been testing a new multi-use real estate option in New York City. The office is expanding to a larger location in 2025 to include flexible space for associates and to be the branch location for more than 10 financial advisors to serve clients in and around the New York City area.

About Edward Jones

