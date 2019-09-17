Edward Jones Launches "Champion of the Individual" Advertising Campaign

"We live in a world where everything is customized to us – from our social-media feed to our morning cup of coffee," said Tim Rea, Edward Jones chief marketing officer. " So, shouldn't something as important as our investments be geared to us, too? Our new campaign says that in a world all about the individual, Edward Jones is the champion of the individual investor."

For 97 years, Edward Jones has provided convenient access to financial services for individual investors across North America. In fact, the firm has financial advisors in 68% of all US counties to serve 7 million individual clients. Edward Jones' client-centered core values are evidenced through every aspect of the firm's business – from the types of investments offered to the location of its branch offices – and is designed to personally serve individual investors in the communities in which they live and work.

"By completely understanding what matters most to them and their individual financial situations, we help our clients balance, address and financially achieve what's important in their life," said Rea.

To the musical backdrop of Earth, Wind and Fire's hit, "Shining Star," the 15- and 30-second advertising spots focus on how the firm's 18,000 financial advisors listen, ask questions and dig deep in order to help our clients feel confident.

The TV commercials will run nationally on networks including ABC, CBS and NBC and cable networks such as ESPN, CNN, Fox News, HGTV and Discovery Channel.

The digital ads will feature custom partnerships with Major League Baseball (MLB.com) and across digital platforms. Cramer-Krasselt, a Chicago-based marketing agency, developed the campaign and handled media planning and buying.

"The Edward Jones brand and business model has always been rooted in personal attention – knowing what's important to you and gearing the investment experience accordingly," said Gary Doyle, the campaign's creative director at Cramer-Krasselt.

To see the latest commercials, visit: https://www.youtube.com/edwardjones

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices caters to individual investors. The firm's 18,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting Web site is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

