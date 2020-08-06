Edward Jones Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Millennials by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial-services firm Edward Jones was recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE magazine. The privately held firm ranked No. 2 overall, in its fourth appearance on the list.

The ranking considered feedback representing more than 4.9 million employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job.

Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what millennials say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work analyzes survey feedback relative to each organization's size, workforce make up, and what's typical relative to their peers in the industry.



The remaining 15 percent of the ranking is based on an assessment of millennials' daily experiences of innovation, the company's values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they're consistently experienced.

"We inspire our associates to achieve what matters most to them through a culture of inclusive leadership, continuous learning and teamwork," said Kristin Johnson, Edward Jones Chief Human Resources Officer. "This helps us accomplish our purpose, which is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our clients, colleagues and communities.

"The pace of change is getting faster, and we must prepare associates by helping them develop the knowledge and skills to meet the future demands of our clients. We must create a learning environment – one where associates can grow their knowledge and skills, and one where we learn from our new associates. We strive to foster a universal sense of belonging so we can be an employer of choice for all."

The firm offers associates participation in the Young Professional Business Resource Group (BRG) which was established in 2014 to create an emphasis on opportunities for young, career-oriented associates. Young Professional BRG members engage and get involved through professional development, outreach and business networking activities to foster an inclusive environment for all Edward Jones associates.

"For many years, organizations have put forth considerable effort towards attracting and retaining millennial talent" said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "The Best Workplaces on this list have created cultures where its youngest employees experience not only an environment where they can grow professionally and personally, but also find a deeper sense of purpose in their work. As we prepare for a large influx of young professionals from Generation Z to enter the work force for the first time, these organizations have distinguished themselves as the leaders in attracting and developing the leaders of tomorrow."

The Best Workplaces for Millennials is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Edward Jones ranked No. 1 on the 2020 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance. The firm ranked No. 7 on the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work for in 2020 list, the firm's 21th year on the list. And in November, Edward Jones ranked No. 5 on 2019 Best Workplaces for Parents.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices caters to individual investors. The firm's 19,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1.2 trillion in assets under management. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting Web site is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

SOURCE Edward Jones

Related Links

www.edwardjones.com

