Edward Jones Named One of the World's Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE Magazine

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services firm Edward Jones has been named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the World's Most Admired Companies, a ranking of the most respected and reputable companies. The firm ranked 6th in the category of Securities/Asset Management.

Based on a survey of 3,800 executives, directors and analysts, the ranking takes into account nine criteria from investment value and quality of management and products, to social responsibility and the ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

To create this list, FORTUNE Magazine and Korn Ferry start with about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in FORTUNE's Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. They then whittle down the assortment to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 680 in 30 countries. The 331 top-rated companies were picked from that pool of 680 to create the final list. In addition to its category ranking, Edward Jones ranked No. 177 overall out of the 331 companies on the list.

For nearly a century, Edward Jones associates have been recognized for helping families accomplish their financial goals, championing associates' unique contributions and strengthening communities.

A national strategic alliance with the Alzheimer's Association® is one key commitment that reinforces the firm's efforts to help protect and preserve its clients' health, relationships and financial goals. In 2019, the firm showed incredible support for the Alzheimer's Association by registering nearly 19,000 participants at local Walk(s) to End Alzheimer's and raising more than $3.4 million toward research, care and support and awareness for this devastating disease.

"We care deeply about our clients, invest thoughtfully in them and their families, and advocate with and for them on causes they care about or that affect them the most," said Ken Cella, Edward Jones principal for the Client Strategies Group. "It is an honor to be recognized for the ethical way we operate our business. To think like our 7 million clients, and not just about them, we must appreciate all voices and seek new viewpoints. Each of our 47,000 associates contributes their unique strengths, ideas and life experiences to strengthen the communities we serve across North America."

About Edward Jones



Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices caters to individual investors. The firm's 18,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com , and its recruiting Web site is www.careers.edwardjones.com . Member SIPC.

