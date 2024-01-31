Edward Jones Named One of the World's Most Admired Companies™ by FORTUNE Magazine

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services firm Edward Jones was named to Fortune magazine's 2024 list of World's Most Admired Companies™, a recognition of the most respected and reputable companies globally. The firm ranked No. 5 in the Securities/Asset Management industry category and 175 overall.

"As a firm, we have a responsibility to bring our clients and colleagues together to positively impact others' lives. Being named as World's Most Admired Companies™ is both a recognition of where we are and an inspiration for where we are going," said Ken Cella, Edward Jones Head of External Affairs. "Our commitment is to grow the impact we're able to make for people across North America. It's deeply connected to our purpose, which is to partner for positive impact, to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society."

Positive impact manifests in a multitude of ways, including the delivery of goals-based advice to its 8 million clients across North America through the firm's more than 19,000 financial advisors. The firm recently announced a multi-year transformation and $1 billion investment in human capital, technology infrastructure and strategic relationships, in an effort to serve its clients more completely through deep personal relationships and comprehensive planning and advice.

Beyond its work with clients, is Edward Jones' commitment to its communities. Currently in 68 percent of all counties in the U.S., the firm is partnering for lasting financial strength, promoting healthier futures and advancing inclusive growth.

Since 2020, the firm has reached 814,035 learners with free financial education, more than halfway to its goal of positively impacting 1 million learners by the end of 2025.

The firm has raised more than $45 million since 2016 toward its goal of $50 million by 2025 for the Alzheimer's Association in its fight to end Alzheimer's disease. And more than $46 million in corporate, Edward Jones Foundation and associate giving contributed to 6,000 organizations around the U.S. in 2023.

Edward Jones grew both its number of financial advisors and client assets under care in 2023. The firm ended the year with 19,232 financial advisors, representing a 2% increase compared to the end of the prior year, along with a 17% increase in client assets under care to $1.9 trillion.

To create the ranking of World's Most Admired Companies™, Fortune magazine and research partner Korn Ferry began with the 1,000 largest U.S. companies by revenue plus foreign companies listed in Fortune's Global 500 database. Using nine criteria, ranging from investment value to social responsibility, they whittled down to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 645 companies across 52 industries. A survey of 3,760 executives, outside directors and industry analysts determined the top-rated companies from that pool of 645. The final list was announced in January 2024.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's more than 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.9 trillion in client assets under care as of December 2023. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 52,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

2024 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list published Jan. 31,2024, in partnership with Korn Ferry, data as of November 2024. Compensation provided for using, not obtaining, the rating.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune is a registered trademark and Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Edward Jones.

SOURCE Edward Jones