Edward Jones Named to Fortune's 2025 World's Most Admired Companies List

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward Jones is named to Fortune magazine's 2025 World's Most Admired Companies list for its leadership, innovation and commitment to excellence. The financial services firm is recognized alongside other globally respected organizations, ranking No. 4 in the Securities/Asset Management industry category.

"Our values define Edward Jones—putting our clients first, fostering a place of belonging and striving to make a meaningful impact in the communities we serve," said Ken Cella, principal, Head of External Affairs. "Being named among the world's most admired companies inspires us to remain focused on fulfilling our purpose of helping our clients and colleagues achieve what matters most."

Edward Jones is continuing its evolution to provide more comprehensive planning and advice for more clients. The year 2024 marked one of progress for Edward Jones, with achievements that reflect the firm's ambition to improve financial wellness for its 9 million clients, 54,000 colleagues and communities throughout North America. The firm now includes 20,000 financial advisors across 16,000 branch offices, supported by more than 24,000 client service team professionals and 9,500 home office colleagues. At the end of 2024, the firm cared for $2.2 trillion of its client's assets.

Fueled by its purpose to partner for positive impact, the firm achieved significant milestones in advancing financial education, fostering healthier futures, and driving inclusive growth. In 2024 alone, Edward Jones reached 266,098 learners through its Financial Fitness program including 201,254 students and 64,844 online learners. Of these, 415 online learners were Edward Jones associates; demonstrating the firm's commitment to both clients and colleagues. In addition, the firm has raised nearly $49 million toward its $50 million commitment to the Alzheimer's Association, supporting vital research and care initiatives for individuals and families affected by the disease.

To create the ranking of Most Admired Companies, Fortune magazine and research partner Korn Ferry began with the 1,000 largest U.S. companies by revenue plus foreign companies listed in Fortune's Global 500 database. Using nine criteria, ranging from investment value to social responsibility, they whittled down to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 645 companies across 52 industries. A survey of 3,760 executives, outside directors and industry analysts determined the top-rated companies from that pool of 645. The final list was announced in January 2025.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading North American financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's more than 20,000 financial advisors throughout North America serve more than 9 million clients with a total of $2.2 trillion in client assets under care as of December 31, 2024. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 54,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and most Canadian provinces and territories, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

2025 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list published January 2025, in partnership with Korn Ferry, data as of November 2024. Compensation provided for using, not obtaining, the rating. ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Used under license.

