Edward Jones Named to Fortune's 2026 World's Most Admired Companies List

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward Jones, a leading financial services firm, is pleased to share that it has been ranked No. 4 on Fortune's 2026 World's Most Admired Companies list in the Securities/Asset Management industry category. Edward Jones has maintained a long-standing presence on this annual list (2022-2026), which recognizes organizations most respected in their industry for their reputation, leadership, innovation, and overall business performance.

This recognition comes at a pivotal time for the financial services industry as rapid advances in technology and rising expectations reshape how organizations serve clients. To build this year's list, Fortune evaluated corporate reputation based on 3,800 executives, directors and analysts.

"Our inclusion on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list is an honor that reflects the trust we've earned and the uncompromising standards to which we hold ourselves," said Ken Cella, Principal, Head of External Affairs. "At Edward Jones, our focus on improving the lives of our clients, colleagues, and communities continues to define how we lead and how we serve."

Edward Jones' inclusion reflects its enduring reputation for trusted guidance, exceptional client service and positive community engagement. Over the past year, the firm has expanded efforts to build financial confidence, improving access to financial knowledge and supporting more informed decision-making. Through its Financial Fitness program, the firm has reached more than one million learners since 2020, with participants demonstrating a 40% increase in financial knowledge.

The firm has also deepened its community impact, directing $47.4 million through corporate, foundation and associate giving, and by contributing more than 308,000 volunteer hours across North American communities. Through its long-standing partnership with the Alzheimer's Association®, associates and corporate contributions have raised more than $51 million to support the fight to end Alzheimer's.

Looking ahead, Edward Jones continues to evolve by investing in technology, expanding access to planning-led advice and introducing new ways of working that deepen relationships and support clients at every stage of their financial journey. These investments are modernizing the firm's business model, creating more connected experiences, to help clients build toward the future they envision.

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company for those who want to make business better and is not affiliated with Edward Jones. The full methodology for the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies 2026 List is available here.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's more than 20,000 financial advisors serve more than 9 million clients with a total of $2.5 trillion in client assets under care at the end of Dec. 31, 2025. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 55,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and most Canadian provinces and territories, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

Disclosure

2022-2026 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list published January or February each year, in partnership with Korn Ferry, data as of November of the previous year. Compensation provided for using, not obtaining, the rating.

