Edward Jones Ventures invests in AI-driven solutions to help families navigate life's biggest financial decisions

Financial services firm Edward Jones announces investments in financial wellness solutions through its venture capital arm, Edward Jones Ventures . Here's what you need to know:

Edward Jones Ventures is investing in AI-powered financial planning tools to help simplify estate settlements, long-term care planning, equity compensation, and business ownership.

The need for more sophisticated, technology-enabled solutions is even more critical with the great wealth transfer well underway.

As Edward Jones Ventures enters its second year, these investments are part of building an innovation ecosystem that's bringing real solutions and driving value for clients.

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward Jones Ventures is entering year two with investments in tech platforms that drive its mission to inspire and accelerate solutions promoting financial fulfillment across North America.

The portfolio now includes 15 companies with 10 active commercialization efforts underway, and to date, more than 70% of the firm's U.S. financial advisors have been engaged through pilots and other activities.

Inside the first annual Edward Jones Innovation Summit Speed Speed Greg Robinson, head of Edward Jones Ventures, addresses the crowd at the first annual Innovation Summit

Why it matters: A $124 trillion wealth transfer is underway according to Cerulli Associates (The Cerulli Report, 2024), and client needs are growing more complex. Edward Jones Ventures is helping to transform the industry, offering a flexible model to engage with innovators on solutions that give financial advisors more ways to help clients achieve financial fulfillment.

New Edward Jones Ventures' investments streamline financial milestones for clients and financial advisors:

Alix , an estate settlement platform, combines AI-driven automation with a human-led settlement team to guide families through the administrative, tax and legal steps that follow a loss. The platform automates document collection, deadline tracking and task prioritization, while trained settlement specialists handle complex judgment calls and coordinate with financial advisors so families receive both speed and care.

, an estate settlement platform, combines AI-driven automation with a human-led settlement team to guide families through the administrative, tax and legal steps that follow a loss. The platform automates document collection, deadline tracking and task prioritization, while trained settlement specialists handle complex judgment calls and coordinate with financial advisors so families receive both speed and care. Brillian empowers financial advisors to deliver value for business owner clients by integrating business advisory and personal financial planning. As the first consolidated solution of its kind, Brillian helps business owners save time, increase cash flow and maximize enterprise value.

empowers financial advisors to deliver value for business owner clients by integrating business advisory and personal financial planning. As the first consolidated solution of its kind, Brillian helps business owners save time, increase cash flow and maximize enterprise value. Grantd , an AI-driven equity compensation guidance and education platform, simplifies equity grants, delivering faster insights, actionable strategies, and smarter tax planning.

, an AI-driven equity compensation guidance and education platform, simplifies equity grants, delivering faster insights, actionable strategies, and smarter tax planning. As previously announced, Waterlily, an AI platform, uses over 500M datapoints to predict client long-term care events and optimize funding plans through self-funding, insurance and annuity products, from discovery through coverage.

What makes Edward Jones Ventures unique?

Edward Jones Ventures offers multiple ways to engage – investing strategically in emerging technologies, incubating new businesses and piloting solutions that enhance client service and practice team efficiency.

"Edward Jones Ventures has built an ecosystem of innovators, entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are coming together to drive meaningful value creation for our clients, practice teams and the industry as a whole," said Greg Robinson, Head of Edward Jones Ventures.

Since launching in January 2025, Edward Jones Ventures has:

Invested in impactful solutions, including financial wellness and education platform Addition Wealth, currently being rolled out to Edward Jones practice teams, and digital life insurance platform, Porch Software.

including financial wellness and education platform Addition Wealth, currently being rolled out to Edward Jones practice teams, and digital life insurance platform, Porch Software. Launched Aboon , a new, digital-first third-party administrator (TPA) built to make working with 401(k) plans faster, easier and more efficient, to clients of all Edward Jones financial advisors.

, a new, digital-first third-party administrator (TPA) built to make working with 401(k) plans faster, easier and more efficient, to clients of all Edward Jones financial advisors. Hosted its first annual Innovation Summit that convened 150+ innovators, entrepreneurs, thought leaders and venture capitalists in St. Louis.

"Together, we can accelerate solutions to real issues for real people faster than any of us could do alone, making it possible for more people to achieve financial fulfillment," said Robinson.

What's next for Edward Jones Ventures?

We're always looking for the next opportunity to expand. Specific focus areas include technologies and solutions for aging well and longevity, navigating intergenerational wealth transfer, supporting business owners and simplifying taxes.

