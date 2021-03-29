Edward Jones Ranked No. 5 on the 2021 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE Magazine

ST. LOUIS, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services firm Edward Jones was named the No. 5 Best Workplaces in Financial Service & Insurance by the Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE magazine.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 840,000 current employees across the U.S. In that survey, 94% of Edward Jones associates said Edward Jones is a great place to work. This number is 35 points higher than the average U.S. company. Edward Jones is the top-ranked full-service financial services firm on the list.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition because it embodies our very purpose, which is central to everything we do," said Kristin Johnson, Edward Jones Chief Human Resources Officer. "We are intentional about partnering for positive impact to improve the well-being of our clients and colleagues, and together better our communities and society. These partnerships with each other are at the heart of our culture and make Edward Jones a great place to work."

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance. These companies are meeting the moment. Not only have they pivoted to new ways of working, but their employees' report an even better company culture than before COVID-19," said Michael C. Bush, CEO Great Place to Work®. "The leaders of these companies can expect excellent business results thanks to their inclusive, high-trust cultures."

The Best Workplaces for Financial Services and Insurance is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Edward Jones ranked No. 5 on the Best Workplaces for Women, No. 2 for Millennials and No. 7 on Best Workplaces for Parents in 2020. The firm ranked No. 7 on the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work for in 2020 list, the firm's 21st year on the list.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices caters to individual investors. The firm's 19,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1.3 trillion in assets under management. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting Web site is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Edward Jones

