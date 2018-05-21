Edward Jones Ranks Among Fortune 500 Again

"Edward Jones is proud of the growth that earns us a place on this prestigious list year after year," says Managing Partner Jim Weddle. "Our success comes from serving our clients based upon building trusted relationships and our promise to partner together through all that life brings. We strive to deliver a superior experience that earns our clients' loyalty and makes a meaningful difference in their lives."

Edward Jones provides financial services for individual investors in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the types of investment options offered to the location of branch offices, is designed to cater to individual investors in the communities in which they live and work. The firm's 16,000 financial advisors work directly with more than 7 million clients.

Edward Jones is headquartered in St. Louis. The Edward Jones website is located at https://www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is https://www.careers.edwardjones.com. Follow Edward Jones on Twitter @EdwardJones. Member SIPC.

