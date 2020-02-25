Edward Jones Recognized for Excellence in Training

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services firm Edward Jones once again has been named a top company for training. The firm ranked No. 25 on Training magazine's 2020 Training Top 125 list.

Training magazine announced the winning companies Feb. 24 at a black-tie awards gala during its Training 2020 Conference & Expo in Orlando, FL. The magazine ranks companies' excellence in employer-sponsored training and development programs tied to corporate strategic goals and business impact.

"We believe truly amazing things can happen when associates are given the opportunity to unlock their potential through continuous learning, mentoring and professional development," Edward Jones Chief Human Resources Officer Kristin Johnson said. "We are honored to be recognized in this way – but the real winners are our clients who benefit from associates who have the training, tools and support to help them achieve their most important financial and life goals."

Edward Jones consistently earns high marks as an employer of choice in national rankings. For the 21th year, Edward Jones was named one of FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For 2020." The firm took the No. 7 overall spot on the exclusive ranking. This is on the heels of a No. 7 ranking in 2019.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's 18,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1.3 trillion in assets under management. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting Web site is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

