Edward Jones Recognized for Training Excellence for 21st Consecutive Year

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services firm Edward Jones once again has been named a top company for training. The firm ranked No. 19 on Training magazine's 2021 newly rebranded Training Top 100 list, up six spots from last year in its 21st consecutive year on this prestigious list.

In lieu of its traditional black-tie awards gala, Training magazine announced the winning companies Feb. 8 at the 2021 Virtual Training Conference. The magazine ranks companies' excellence in employer-sponsored training and development programs tied to corporate strategic goals and business impact.

"We provide our associates the continuous learning and professional development opportunities to unleash their full potential and support their purpose and that of the firm - to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues and, together, better our communities and society," Edward Jones Chief Human Resources Officer Kristin Johnson said. "Even as we navigated the challenges of the pandemic, our commitment to learning and development never wavered. We are honored to be recognized by Training magazine — and proud of our associates' commitment to contribute at the highest level."

This year's recognition is particularly significant as only the top 100 organizations were ranked — compared to 125 in years past.

"To maintain the credibility of our awards program during the COVID-19 pandemic, we chose not to lower our standards and put organizations on the list that did not meet the minimum scoring threshold for training excellence — hence the change back to the Training Top 100," explained Training magazine Editor-in-Chief Lorri Freifeld. "This makes the extraordinary accomplishments of the 2021 Training Top 100 organizations even more noteworthy. We salute these best-in-class organizations for their steadfast dedication to continuous employee learning and development; their agility and innovation in transforming their training delivery in response to the pandemic; and their passionate commitment to the current and future success of their people."

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices caters to individual investors. The firm's 19,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1.5 trillion in assets under management. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com , and its recruiting website is careers.edwardjones.com . Member SIPC.

