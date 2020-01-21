Edward Jones Scored 100 on 2020 Corporate Equality Index

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial-services firm Edward Jones received a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) , the benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

"To deliver an incredible Edward Jones client experience, we must foster an inclusive environment where associates are nurtured and can bring their best selves to work," said Kristin Johnson, Edward Jones Chief Human Resources Officer. "We continue to invest in programs that build community and support the development of our associates. These programs provide professional impact, opportunities for mentorship and networking, increase client retention and create a sense of belonging within the firm. When associates are comfortable bringing their best selves to their work, they can bring their best to our clients and the families we are privileged to serve."

The CEI rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories:

Non-discrimination policies

Employment benefits

Demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion

Public commitment to LGBTQ equality

Responsible citizenship

Edward Jones offers domestic partner benefits, transgender inclusive benefits and associate volunteer self-identification. Established in 2014, the firm's 600-plus strong LGBT+ and Allies Business Resource Group, which regularly meets to cultivate relationships, generate ideas and develop strategies to build and retain an inclusive workforce, champions Edward Jones' participation in, and sponsorship of, the St. Louis and Tempe Pride parades.

Alphonso B. David, the president of the Human Rights Campaign, made the announcement at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe," said David.

The results of this year's CEI showcase how 1,059 U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments offered to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's 18,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1.3 trillion in assets under management. Visit www.edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

SOURCE Edward Jones

Related Links

http://www.edwardjones.com

