Edward Jones Surpasses $20 Million in Fight Against Alzheimer's

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial-services firm Edward Jones announced today that during the first four years of their multi-year commitment with the Alzheimer's Association, it has contributed $22 million to fight the disease, thanks to the generous support of its associates, clients and communities who have championed the cause.

The firm also renewed its commitment to the cause with new, expanded programs heading into 2020.

In 2016, Edward Jones signed on to be the first national presenting sponsor for the Alzheimer's Association's annual Walk to End Alzheimer's ®. More than 64,000 Edward Jones associates, clients, friends and families over the last four years participated on Edward Jones teams at more than 600 Alzheimer's walks held nationwide each year.

In 2019 alone, Edward Jones had nearly 19,000 walk participants and raised more than $3.35 million.

"Edward Jones is in the business of helping families build and preserve wealth, while Alzheimer's disease destroys the financial security and future hopes and dreams of families," said Ken Cella, Edward Jones principal responsible for the Alzheimer's Association alliance. "The lifetime cost of care for Alzheimer's disease is $350,000. That's someone's retirement, or the legacy they had planned to leave to their children or grandchildren. This disease is impacting our clients, associates and communities in increasing numbers. We must do what we can to eradicate this disease."

Edward Jones is enlisting its more than 47,000 associates across the U.S. to support the fight against this disease with a diversified strategy that includes new educational and support resources in 2020.

Edward Jones estimates that 150,000 of its clients are living with the disease. But half of Alzheimer's cases go undiagnosed, delaying important family discussions and access to critical care, support programs and treatment, according to the Alzheimer's Association

To impact early detection and support the estimated 16 million caregivers of Americans living with the disease, the firm is educating its financial advisors to spot the early warning signs of Alzheimer's disease by making the Alzheimer's Association's "10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's" online education program available to Edward Jones associates.

And in 2020, Edward Jones financial advisors and Alzheimer's Association experts will host new joint seminars for clients and communities to spark conversations about protecting health and wealth when facing a long-term illness.

Edward Jones' strategic alliance with the Alzheimer's Association fuels research and advances public policy. The Edward Jones Alzheimer's Research Fund, a targeted effort to advance research toward methods of treatment, prevention and, ultimately, a cure at a quicker pace, supports the Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network (DIAN and DAIN TU) studies at Washington University in St. Louis. The DIAN and DIAN TU studies are focused on increasing effective, safe and efficient clinical trials to improve the scientific understanding of inherited Alzheimer's disease.

Funding through the partnership enhances the Association's care and support programs, including the 24/7 Helpline (1-844-440-6600) and provides educational materials on brain health for Edward Jones clients and associates.

"Providing care and support to all those affected and investing in research with the potential to change the trajectory of the disease are vital to the Alzheimer's Association mission," said Donna McCullough, chief development officer, Alzheimer's Association. "Edward Jones has been an invaluable partner in helping us advance our mission. We are extremely appreciative of the support Edward Jones and its 15,000 branches across the country have provided in our fight to end Alzheimer's."

Alzheimer's disease is the nation's sixth-leading cause of death. One in three seniors die with Alzheimer's or another dementia, according to the Alzheimer's Association. In the United States alone, more than 5 million people are living with the terminal brain disease, and this number is set to skyrocket to nearly 14 million by 2050 unless more effective treatments are found.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and through our affiliate in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments offered to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's 18,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for more than $1.3 trillion in assets. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com . Member SIPC.

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. It is the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer's research. The Association's mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Its vision is a world without Alzheimer's. Visit www.alz.org or call 800-272-3900.

