Toynk Toys Selects Centric PLM to Streamline Growth in Licensed Manufacturing and Multi-Brand Expansion

Illinois-based collectibles and licensed goods company builds a single source of truth to scale product development, approvals and insight across its 5 categories and 3 brands

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is pleased to announce that Toynk Toys has selected Centric PLM™ to drive its expanding licensed manufacturing operations and multi-brand product portfolio. Centric Software delivers innovative, integrated, end-to-end AI-powered enterprise solutions to take products from concept to commercialization. Fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, consumer electronics, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail teams can plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, assort, sell and replenish products to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Toynk Toys

Founded more than 20 years ago and headquartered in Illinois, Toynk Toys evolved into branded and licensed manufacturing across a variety of collectible and home good categories. As its brand portfolio expanded to include Cardsmiths and Syndicate Collectibles, its reach grew to more than 46 global marketplaces. Fully distributed teams managed rising volumes of product data, vendor coordination and licensor approvals across multiple top brands. Growth at this scale introduced new operational complexity.

Rapid growth increased complexity across product development, vendor collaboration, and licensor approvals. Product data became decentralized across emails and spreadsheets, limiting visibility into product status and approval stages and reducing insight into product performance after launch.

"The fact that there was just a complete lack of process was the main thing," says Gena Disney, Director of Digital Operations at Toynk Toys. "We are a fully distributed team and between the sister brands, our product information is decentralized. We have no single source of truth."

Toynk Toys conducted an internal analysis to determine whether building an in-house PLM solution would meet its needs but concluded it would slow time to market, divert resources from strategic growth and place the burden of continuous innovation on internal teams. The choice was then made to advance with a proven market leader.

"I quickly realized that an in-house PLM solution was going to be out of reach, and the time to market to build something was not going to serve the company," Disney explains.

After shortlisting four PLM solutions, Toynk Toys identified Centric PLM as the clear choice. "I needed to find something that was vetted in the marketplace," says Disney. "Rather than trying to define every process ourselves, I sought out best practices and it became very clear that Centric PLM rose to the top."

Toynk Toys is implementing Centric PLM for internal teams with the external vendor portal for vendor collaboration and approvals and leveraging the open service pool for deployment and integration, including alignment with NetSuite. Expected benefits include a single source of truth, reduced manual effort, improved transparency and accountability, fewer errors, and enhanced reporting that informs future assortment planning, investment decisions and license expansion.

"Toynk Toys is at an exciting inflection point as it scales licensed manufacturing across multiple brands, categories, and channels," says Fabrice Canonge, CEO of Centric Software. "As licensing complexity increases, having a single source of truth for product data, approvals and collaboration becomes essential. We are proud to partner with Toynk Toys as they build a strong foundation for visibility and sustainable growth with Centric PLM."

Learn more about Centric PLM and how it enables scalable growth.

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Toynk Toys (www.toynk.com)

Back in 2001, tired of the boring corporate grind, a group of friends hatched a brilliant plan to develop a company centered on fun products. What couldn't be more enjoyable than a business selling toys and collectibles? Today, Toynk Toys is headquartered in Gilberts, Illinois, where it designs, manufactures and sells licensed collectibles and consumer products across toys, plush, drinkware, home goods, and apparel through global marketplaces, direct-to-consumer channels and an expanding wholesale business.

Centric Software® (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Planning™ is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins.

is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins. Centric Pricing & Inventory™ leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion.

leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point.

is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software, Inc. in the US and other countries. Centric PLM, Centric Planning, Centric Pricing & Inventory, Centric Market Intelligence, Centric Visual Boards, Centric PXM, Centric PIM, Centric DAM, Centric Shoppingfeed® and Centric DSA (including Centric Digital Shelf Analytics) are trademarks of Centric Software, Inc. All third-party trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Centric Software