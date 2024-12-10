EDX Markets deploys Eventus' Validus platform for trade surveillance on its institutional digital assets marketplace

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, a leading provider of comprehensive, at-scale trade surveillance and financial risk solutions, and EDX Markets , a leading digital asset technology firm that combines an institution-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse, today announced that EDX has deployed the Eventus Validus platform for trade surveillance on its marketplace.

Backed by a consortium of prominent Wall Street firms, EDX was founded in 2022 to facilitate secure and efficient institutional digital assets trading. EDX Markets went live in 2023, providing clients with access to better liquidity that minimizes risk through its marketplace and central clearinghouse. With EDX on board, nearly 20 digital asset venues across the globe now rely on Eventus for their trade surveillance.

EDX Markets CEO Tony Acuña-Rohter said: "We selected Eventus for this important technology due to the firm's deep experience in digital assets. The Validus platform is widely accepted by regulators around the globe and was seamless to integrate into our marketplace thanks to its cloud deployment and flexible connectivity capabilities."

Josh Hoffberg, EDX Head of Market Operations, said: "It's extremely important that we get trade surveillance right. Eventus onboarded our engineers and integrated their trade surveillance capabilities onto our marketplace well ahead of the launch of our New Matching Engine. The Validus platform also provides us with a strong solution that is easy to use and has intuitive market visualization tools that provide us with a comprehensive view of overall activity. We look forward to leveraging the automation tools and extended surveillance capabilities Validus offers as we continue to scale and grow."

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "EDX has created an experience for institutional investors that mirrors what they have in traditional finance. Minimizing risk is a key part of that experience, and we're pleased to equip EDX's marketplace with our surveillance tools, further reinforcing the integrity of the platform."

About Eventus

Eventus provides state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume, and real time environments of Eventus' rapidly growing client base, including tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. Clients rely on the platform, coupled with the firm's responsive support and product development, to overcome their most pressing trade surveillance regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com .

About EDX

EDX is a digital asset technology firm that combines an institution-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse. EDX Markets, our flagship marketplace, is designed to emulate the world's most sophisticated exchanges, with deep liquidity, firm prices and low trading costs. Non-custodial and non-conflicted, EDX has structured its business to minimize risk for its members while providing a diverse array of operational and capital efficiencies. Backed by some of the world's leading trading and venture capital firms, EDX is actively developing new features and expanding its geographic presence to deliver trusted, liquid and efficient crypto trading experiences for all institutions. To learn more, visit edxmarkets.com .

Disclaimer: EDX Markets products are available only to institutions in the U.S. and certain other jurisdictions. This communication is directed solely at investment professionals with experience in matters relating to investments. Any investment activity to which it relates, including services or products described, is available only to such persons. Persons who do not have such professional experience may not rely on it.

SOURCE Eventus