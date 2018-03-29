EECU Announces Recipients of Annual College Scholarship Program

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EECU has awarded $40,000 in college scholarships to support eight local graduating high school students. The EECU scholarship program began more than 30 years ago and honors former board member Glenn Mandeville, a life-long educator. Since that time, EECU has provided more than $500,000 in scholarship money to local students.
"EECU has a deep commitment to education," said Lonnie Nicholson, EECU President and CEO. "Higher education can be an essential springboard to building productive lives, but unfortunately, college costs also can be a significant burden. EECU is proud to be able to recognize and financially assist these deserving students, and we wish them tremendous success in their academic pursuits."
At the annual EECU meeting on March 27, EECU recognized the following eight students, who are 2018 scholarship recipients. Each student will receive a $5,000 scholarship from EECU:
- Kara Derrick, Joshua High School, Joshua, TX plans to study business
- Sonia Diaz, Young Women's Leadership Academy, Fort Worth, TX plans to study Civil Engineering
- Mana Galvan, Trinity Christian Academy, Hudson Oaks, plans to study Education
- Trevor Hall, Oakridge School, Arlington, TX plans to study Biology
- Hannah Lei, Arlington High School, Arlington, TX plans to study Computer Engineering
- Colton Morrow, Fossil Ridge High School, Fort Worth, TX plans to study Education
- Bryan Shortt, Richland High School, North Richland Hills, TX plans to study Biology/Pre-Medicine
- Alena Williams, Fossil Ridge High School, Fort Worth, TX plans to study Education
The students were selected via a review process that included academics, attendance, service to community, extracurricular leadership activities, references and an essay.
About EECU: EECU Credit Union was started in 1934, and is now one of the largest credit unions in Texas with over $2 billion in assets. EECU has a robust branch network, full on-line and mobile capabilities, and 85,000 free ATMs. EECU is committed to making their members financial lives better along with strengthening the communities they serve. Federally insured by NCUA. Learn more at www.eecu.org.
