EENR Center's North American digital conference to emphasize changed world of energy industry

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Environment, Energy & Natural Resources Center at the University of Houston Law Center will host a special virtual webinar at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 called "The New Energy Landscape: COVID-19, Climate Change and Diversification." The event kicks off the 4th Annual North American Environment, Energy & Natural Resources Conference.

"So much change has happened in the world in the last six months," said Victor Flatt, Dwight Olds Chair in Law and faculty director of the EENR Center. "We have excellent speakers who can give context to the impact of the COVID pandemic, energy demand, and increasing climate change policy changes in companies."

Among topics to be discussed are technological innovation and energy, energy investment in direct air capture, innovations in low carbon emissions and IP innovation, carbon neutrality, COVID-19, Black Lives Matter and the 2020 election. A roundtable will feature commentary on the business and policy future for North American Energy - lessons from COVID.

The conference has registrants from more than 35 countries, including high-level government officials and executives from some of the world's largest companies.

Sponsors for the event are Blank Rome, UH Energy, the University of Calgary Faculty of Law, The National Autonomous University of Mexico Faculty of Law and the TGL Energy Transition Governance & Law.

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with enrollment of more than 46,000 students.

About the University of Houston Law Center

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. UHLC's Health Law, and Intellectual Property Law programs rank in the U.S. News Top 10. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 11 centers and institutes which fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

