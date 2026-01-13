EF Go Ahead Tours Launches New Collection of Food Tours to Meet Growing Demand for Culinary Travel

America's Test Kitchen continues partnership with EF to offer curated specialty food tour experiences across the world

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Go Ahead Tours, a leader in guided group travel for adults, today announced the launch of its new "Food Tours" collection, an expanded portfolio of immersive, small-group itineraries designed to connect travelers more deeply with local culture through food.

Visit the collection here: https://www.goaheadtours.com/tours/food-tours.

The newly launched tours respond to surging global interest in culinary travel. New traveler insights from EF Go Ahead Tours, developed in partnership with Qualtrics Research, found that:

70% of surveyed travelers expressed interest in culinary touring, and 55% say they are likely to book a culinary tour within the next one to two years.

—from street food and markets to small, family-run establishments—balanced with immersive sightseeing of iconic sights. Demand is strong across demographics, including solo travelers, repeat travelers, and older audiences, with growing interest among Gen X travelers and urban professionals.

Most respondents prefer a balanced mix of food experiences and cultural exploration, with many meals included and small group sizes

"Food is one of the most appreciated benefits of travel amongst travelers and a way to learn more about local cultures. The launch of this special new collection of food and tours marks a broader evolution of EF Go Ahead Tours' culinary travel offerings, where we've refreshed existing itineraries with incredible new experiences like cooking classes and wine tastings, introduced new regions across Europe and Asia, and elevated hotel selections to include boutique properties, historic stays, and select countryside accommodations," said Lael Kassis, Vice President, Market Innovation & Development, EF Go Ahead Tours. "By expanding itineraries to include a broader focus on local culinary experiences, EF Go Ahead Tours aims to capture growing interest in experiential, food-forward travel worldwide."

A New Approach to Food-Focused Travel

The new Food Tours collection is built around three distinct travel styles, each designed for small groups of 12–22 travelers:

Food Tours – For travelers primarily motivated by food and culinary traditions, with experiences such as guided food walks, market visits, farm and producer tours, and hands-on cooking classes.

– For travelers primarily motivated by food and culinary traditions, with experiences such as guided food walks, market visits, farm and producer tours, and hands-on cooking classes. Food & Wine Tours – For travelers seeking a balanced mix of regional cuisine, wine tastings, and cultural immersion, including visits to emerging and iconic wine regions.

– For travelers seeking a balanced mix of regional cuisine, wine tastings, and cultural immersion, including visits to emerging and iconic wine regions. America's Test Kitchen (ATK) Tours – Premium departures created in partnership with America's Test Kitchen, featuring elevated accommodations, seasonal departures, and multiple cooking classes or demonstrations.

All EF Go Ahead tours travelers who experience an America's Test Kitchen tour will benefit from additional perks like a year subscription to ATK's Essential Membership , special on-tour gifts for the "inner chef" in all of us, and special video communications from ATK personalities while on tour.

Across all styles, tours emphasize authentic food experiences, interaction with locals, and immersive learning—not just dining, but understanding the stories, traditions, and communities behind the food.

Newly announced Food Tours include:

Food of Southeast Asia: Vietnam & Thailand (Vietnam, Thailand, and optional Singapore extension): 15 days, from $4,799

(Vietnam, Thailand, and optional Singapore extension): 15 days, from $4,799 Food of Japan: Tokyo, Kanazawa & Mount Fuji Region: 12 days, from $5,799

12 days, from $5,799 Food & Wine: Slovenia, Croatia & Northeast Italy: 12 days, from $4,999

12 days, from $4,999 Food & Wine of Spain: Valencia, Barcelona & the Costa Brava: 11 days, from $5,299

11 days, from $5,299 Food of Italy: Venice, Florence & Rome: 12 days, from $3,999

12 days, from $3,999 Food & Wine of Sicily: Palermo, Marsala & Catania: 12 days, from $4,899

Each itinerary blends iconic highlights with "hidden-gem" experiences such as:

Private Groups are Starving for More Food Tours

Do you host a wine tasting or book club in your home? Does your church group get together for cooking classes? Do you have a group of friends who are members of a supper club? A food tour might work for you.

"Private group travel - where clubs, community associations, or longtime groups of friends seek to blend travel opportunities within their benefits or membership activities – is experiencing significant growth when it comes to booking food tours," added Kassis. "There is nothing better than experiencing food around the world around a table of some of your closest friends or fellow food enthusiasts, and EF Go Ahead makes it easy for private groups to plan their next trip."

Learn more about private group tours and customized group travel by visiting:

https://www.goaheadtours.com/groups/group-travel-program

About EF Go Ahead Tours

EF Go Ahead Tours offers more than 200 guided trips across six continents. Each carefully planned, expertly led tour makes it easy for curious travelers of all ages to get to the heart of a destination. With a maximum group size well below the industry average, each trip has the perfect balance of planned sightseeing and free time to explore.

EF Go Ahead Tours is a tour operator brand within EF World Journeys, one of North America's leading guided, experiential travel companies.

