EF Go Ahead Tours Opens Bookings Through 2026 on All Guided Group Itineraries Offering Travelers Unprecedented Lead Time to Plan and Budget for Future Travel

As demand for more connected and meaningful travel experiences builds, travelers can seize the incredible value of booking future travel with EF Go Ahead at today's prices

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As guided group travel continues to soar in popularity, EF Go Ahead Tours (GAT) , a premier provider of culturally immersive and education-based group tours, responds as the first operator to open bookings to all of its tour destinations through 2026. It is the largest and most diverse collection of itineraries to open 35 months in advance. By offering such generous lead time, travelers will realize incredible value by booking future travel at today's prices. And for ultimate flexibility, EF Go Ahead offers a $99 down AutoPay with payments in manageable monthly installments, one of the few credit and interest-free payment plans in today's economy.

2023 was an extraordinary year for guided group travel, with all indicators pointing to even stronger future demand through 2025. Based on sales in the last quarter, EF Go Ahead has seen bookings into late 2025 increase by almost 30% compared to 2024 bookings in the same time period last year. Lead time isn't the only benefit at EF Go Ahead Tours. The company is also expanding its tour offerings in Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe, focusing on less-traveled, expertly-vetted gems aimed at embedding travelers into local culture, gastronomy, and traditions.

"It's not just where people want to go, it's how they want to travel that defines the future of our industry," says Heidi Durflinger, President, EF Go Ahead Tours. "People want connection and meaning, so they are choosing guided group travel for these transformative moments. By launching more departure dates than ever before to all of our destinations through 2026 (at 2024 prices), we are enabling travelers to plan for the experiences they desire at a tremendous value."

EF Go Ahead data supports emerging trends for 2024 travel and beyond:

Travelers Are Going Guided for Planning-Intensive Destinations: Based on EF Go Ahead Tours' recent ( November 2023 ) bookings, trips to both Asia and Africa – two highly desired but not easily accessed destinations—were up 70% in sales compared to November 2022 . Looking at the first half of 2024, Thailand and Japan departures are both up 57% compared to the same time in 2023, further underscoring travelers want to access these destinations in a guided group experience. Highlights of Southern Thailand : Bangkok , Phuket & Krabi and Highlights of Vietnam : Hanoi , Hạ Long Bay & Hô Chi Minh City are two new ways to see Asia through 2026.

Based on EF Go Ahead Tours' recent ( ) bookings, trips to both and – two highly desired but not easily accessed destinations—were up 70% in sales compared to . Looking at the first half of 2024, and departures are both up 57% compared to the same time in 2023, further underscoring travelers want to access these destinations in a guided group experience. and are two new ways to see through 2026. More Meaningful, Deeper Dives into Culture, Food, and History are on the Rise: In the last few months, bookings for longer tours continue to see a big increase compared to the same time last year, with a 110% increase in tours lasting more than 16 days. Itineraries with a longer "Grand Tour'' lens showcase the many advantages of modern group travel with 12+ days of travel. While these tours are increasingly popular in Asia , Grand Tour of Costa Rica : From the Caribbean to the Pacific is an exciting new itinerary that strikes the perfect balance of gastronomy and adventure and The Greek Ionian Islands: Kefalonia & Corfu with Nafplio & the Athens Riviera Extension offers an insider's look at the less traveled parts of the Greek Isles.

In the last few months, bookings for longer tours continue to see a big increase compared to the same time last year, with a 110% increase in tours lasting more than 16 days. Itineraries with a longer "Grand Tour'' lens showcase the many advantages of modern group travel with 12+ days of travel. While these tours are increasingly popular in , is an exciting new itinerary that strikes the perfect balance of gastronomy and adventure and offers an insider's look at the less traveled parts of the Greek Isles. More Opportunities to Connect Through Travel Drives Social Tourism & Solo Tours: The end of 2023 saw a soaring rate of 380% more solo travelers embarking on solo-only group tours than the previous fall. EF Go Ahead continues to strengthen its commitment to the "travel solo, but never alone" style bringing its unparalleled collection of solo-only tours up to 18 offerings in 2023.

The end of 2023 saw a soaring rate of 380% more solo travelers embarking on solo-only group tours than the previous fall. EF Go Ahead continues to strengthen its commitment to the "travel solo, but never alone" style bringing its unparalleled up to 18 offerings in 2023. "Peak Season" is Now All Seasons: While "hot" seasons like summer will always be popular in Europe , other seasons are growing at a rapid rate—even to destinations like Italy ! "Shoulder Season" and off-season—Oct-April—offers less crowds and temperate weather with more access to local charm. In Oct-Dec. of 2023, EF Go Ahead Tours departed 30% more travelers to Italy than during the same period for 2022. Future shoulder season travel to other parts of the world like Asia , Australia , Latin America & Africa are also on the rise.

Value Oriented: All Reward, No Risk.

Booking future trips with EF Go Ahead is a win-win. Travelers lock in today's costs for future travel and through EF Go Ahead's AutoPay , travelers benefit from one of the few credit and interest-free payment plans available in the current economy. Flexible, fee-free options allow changes to dates and destinations up to the Tour Finalization Date.

Travelers can visit www.goaheadtours.com for more information and to see all available trips. Check out some of the amazing destinations on EF Go Ahead Tours' Instagram and Facebook .

About EF Go Ahead Tours

EF Go Ahead Tours offers more than 175 guided trips across six continents. Each carefully planned, expertly led tour makes it easy for curious travelers of all ages to get to the heart of a destination. With a maximum group size well below the industry average, each trip has the perfect balance of planned sightseeing and free time to explore. EF Go Ahead Tours is a part of EF Education First, the world's largest international education company that was founded in 1965. With a mission of opening the world through education, EF Education First has 612 offices and schools in 50 countries.

