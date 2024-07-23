EFC Gases & Advanced Materials Announce $210 Million Investment in Semiconductor Industry in McGregor, Texas

HOPKINTON, Mass., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EFC Gases & Advanced Materials is thrilled to unveil plans for a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in McGregor, Texas, following the recent acquisition of 195 acres of land from the City of McGregor. This landmark development underscores our dedication to innovation, sustainability, and growth within the semiconductor industry.

"As an integral part of the semiconductor supply chain, we at EFC Gases & Advanced Materials are excited to collaborate with the City of McGregor and deeply value their support during the early stages of this project," stated Pavel A. Perlov, President and CEO of EFC. "The new facility will play a crucial role in onshoring essential materials for semiconductor fabs, aligning seamlessly with Texas' thriving semiconductor industry."

The McGregor City Council has approved a resolution to transfer the acreage to EFC Gases & Advanced Materials, with Mayor Jim Lilley authorizing the sale and execution of all necessary closing documents. "We are delighted to welcome EFC Gases & Advanced Materials to our community. Their investment highlights McGregor's growing prominence as a hub for industrial and technological advancement," said Mayor Lilley.

Additionally, McLennan County is providing significant financial support to facilitate the development. "The McLennan County Commissioners Court proudly welcomes EFC to McLennan County," said Judge Scott Felton of McLennan County. "Our strategic location between Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth, along with access to a robust customer base, were pivotal factors in their decision to set up operations in McGregor. This achievement demonstrates McLennan County's ability to support diverse industries through our commitment to attracting, training, and employing a highly skilled workforce."

Situated within the McGregor Industrial Park, which boasts significant industrial growth and houses prominent companies like SpaceX, Messer, and Knauf Insulation, the new EFC facility will benefit from a supportive and dynamic environment. The park's evolution from military use to a center of innovation and industry reflects McGregor's dedication to economic development and environmental stewardship. The EFC facility is expected to create at least 120 jobs, adding to the region's economic vitality.

EFC's decision to invest in Texas aligns with the state's robust semiconductor industry and favorable business climate. Since the enactment of the Chips and Science Act in 2020, over 83 new U.S. semiconductor ecosystem projects valued at $447 billion have been announced, with more than $88 billion earmarked for Texas, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). This impressive growth underscores the critical demand for the high-quality materials and gases that EFC is positioned to provide.

EFC, headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, serves both the semiconductor and aerospace industries with plants in Hatfield and Cherryville, Pennsylvania. The new McGregor site represents a $210 million expansion in domestic production capabilities. It will feature chemical synthesis operations for electronic gases and deposition precursors, specialty gas transfill facilities, a central laboratory, a logistics hub, and an administration building. The City of McGregor will support the project with infrastructure improvements, including extending water and wastewater lines and assisting in the construction of an industrial rail spur to enhance operational efficiency.

"The collaborative efforts of the City of McGregor, McLennan County, the State of Texas, and various regional economic development organizations present exceptional partnership opportunities," remarked Tommy Arndt, Executive VP of Operations at EFC. "The support from McGregor, McLennan County, and the State of Texas has been tremendous, and we look forward to further exploring these potential partnerships."

EFC is eager to strengthen its ties with the McGregor community and other stakeholders as the project advances. "The unified efforts of local government, industry, and community leaders have been pivotal in transforming McGregor into a flourishing industrial center," said Tommy Arndt. "We are committed to working closely with the community to ensure our presence is mutually beneficial."

