Efekta Education Group Establishes Advisory Board of Global AI and Policy Leaders

Chaired by José Manuel Barroso and including Sir Nick Clegg, Deepak Agarwal, Mari Kiviniemi and Phil Waymouth, the board will support Efekta's mission to expand access to high-quality education worldwide

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Efekta Education Group has today announced the formation of its Advisory Board, bringing together senior leaders and experts from government, technology, and international policy to support the company's mission of making high-quality education accessible at global scale.

The Advisory Board will be chaired by José Manuel Barroso, the former President of the European Commission and former Prime Minister of Portugal. With decades of experience in European and international policymaking, Barroso will lead the board as it provides strategic guidance to Efekta during a period of rapid global expansion for AI-powered learning technologies.

The board also includes Sir Nick Clegg, whose appointment was announced last month. Sir Nick served as the United Kingdom's Deputy Prime Minister from 2010 to 2015 and most recently held the role of President, Global Affairs at Meta, where he led the company's engagement with governments and policymakers worldwide. Sir Nick brings a practical understanding of how innovation can be responsibly and effectively scaled within public systems.

Joining Sir Nick on the board are Deepak Agarwal, Chief AI Officer at LinkedIn, Mari Kiviniemi, the former Prime Minister of Finland and former Deputy Secretary-General of the OECD, and Phil Waymouth, a veteran technology executive and founder of Frontier Impact.

Agarwal worked at Pinterest before joining LinkedIn as Chief AI Officer. At LinkedIn, he is overseeing the company's enterprise‑wide AI strategy, long‑range innovation agenda, and the Core AI teams responsible for the intelligence that powers LinkedIn's products and platform. Kiviniemi, who served as the 41st Prime Minister of Finland from 2010 to 2011 has also held several senior ministerial roles in the Finnish government, focusing on economic policy and public administration. Also joining the board is Phil Waymouth, founder of Frontier Impact, an advisory firm that helps organisations navigate the strategic opportunities created by artificial intelligence. Waymouth previously served as AI Technical Advisor to the Office of the CTO at Microsoft.

Commenting on the formation of the board, Stephen Hodges, CEO of Efekta, said:

"We are delighted to bring together such an accomplished group of leaders and experts from politics, government relations, and big tech to support Efekta's mission. With José Manuel Barroso as Chair and members including Sir Nick Clegg, Deepak Agarwal, Mari Kiviniemi and Phil Waymouth, the Advisory Board brings together experience from global policymaking, international institutions and the development of large-scale AI technologies. Their insight will help us continue to expand our work with governments and institutions around the world, ensuring that AI strengthens teaching and learning while widening access to high-quality education."

Efekta's Advisory Board will support the company to engage policymakers and accelerate partnerships that ensure AI-powered learning delivers measurable outcomes for teachers and students alike. Addressing challenges such as teacher shortages and unequal access to quality learning, while ensuring that new technologies are deployed in ways that strengthen the role of teachers and improve outcomes for students.

About Efekta Education Group

Efekta Education is an award-winning Tech company offering the world's most advanced Agentic Teaching Platform to public and private school systems, universities, and global companies.

Championing classroom teachers, and supporting students and school operators alike. Delivering improved learning outcomes at large scale and with the mission to make high-quality education universally available.

Our technology is based on data and experience from the world's largest online English school and 60 years of leadership in the field of immersive education. Our AI adapts in real time to each learner's needs.

To date, Efekta's AI-powered teaching platform has taught over 24 million people in 179 countries and is currently used by more than 4.5 million active students, 200,000 teachers, 3,000 corporate clients, and government partners worldwide.

Efekta is an EF (Education First) company. EF is the world's largest private education company.

www.efekta.com

SOURCE Efekta Education Group