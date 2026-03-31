Efekta Education Group partners with ECC Co., Ltd. to revolutionise English language education in Japan

The new partnership with Japan's leading English conversation school for corporate learners will launch cutting-edge English lessons based on interactive real-life scenarios

LONDON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Efekta Education Group has announced a landmark partnership with one of Japan's leading language and corporate education providers, ECC Co., Ltd. On July 1st, ECC will launch ECC Online Hyper Lessons, a cutting-edge English-learning solution, powered by Efekta's world-class education technology.

ECC Online Hyper Lessons are powered by Efekta - the language learning provider of choice for global multinationals such as McDonald's, Amazon and Nike, and the world's leading online English-learning system, used by over 24 million students globally to date.

With a curriculum based on the global CEFR standard, and aligned to ECC's experience in guiding learners, ECC Online Hyper Lessons will allow students to accelerate their language learning progress with immersive lessons, improve their output with self-study modules, and monitor their progress with Efekta's powerful support tools to accelerate learning outcomes.

The agreement marks the start of a partnership that is intended to revolutionise English education in Japan, and to accelerate English language learning gains among Japanese students.

Immersive lessons to accelerate learning outcomes

ECC Online Hyper Lessons were developed by Efekta's academic and technology experts and use a conversation-based and interactive virtual learning environment that allows ECC's skilled English teachers to put learners in real-life scenarios within 1:1 and group lessons, helping them stay focused and learn faster.

Self-study content allows students to study at their own pace and is tailored to their current ability, and is accessible via both app and web browser, on any device – allowing students to learn seamlessly at home or on the go.

With ECC Online Hyper Lessons' powerful support tools, students can easily track their progress towards monthly goals, as well as feedback from instructors to maintain the optimal pace.

Peter Burman, President Schools and Enterprises at Efekta, said:

"ECC Online Hyper Lessons ties together ECC's long track record of teacher quality with Efekta's best-in-class technology. By combining Efekta's internationally benchmarked curriculum and platform with ECC's highly qualified instructors and localized support ECC Online Hyper Lessons provide learners with all the tools they need to take on the world."

Masahiro Hanafusa, President, ECC Co., Ltd. also comments:

"We feel greatly encouraged by the opportunity to combine the insights our company has gained through more than 60 years of working with learners in Japan with Efekta Education's global-standard learning platform.

Through this partnership, we aim to realize English learning that allows learners to truly experience results.

We will provide learning experiences where continued learning leads to lasting skills, and contribute to the development of globally minded talent.

By bringing together the strengths of both companies, we will deliver new value. We look forward to your continued interest in our future initiatives."

ECC Online Hyper Lessons will launch on July 1, 2026

About Efekta Education Group

Efekta Education is an innovative Tech company offering the world's most advanced Agentic Teaching Platform to public and private school systems, universities, and global companies.

Championing classroom teachers, and supporting students and school operators alike. Delivering improved learning outcomes at scale and with the mission to make high-quality education universally available at large scale.

Our technology is based on data and experience from the world's largest online English school and 60 years of leadership in the field of immersive education. Our AI adapts in real time to each learner's needs.

To date, Efekta's AI-powered learning platform has taught over 24 million people and is currently used by more than four million active students, 25,000 teachers, 3,000 corporate clients, and several governments worldwide.

Efekta is an EF (Education First) company. EF is the world's largest private education company.

www.efekta.com

About ECC Co., Ltd.

Since its founding in 1962, ECC has been engaged in a wide range of educational activities for over 60 years. By providing original curricula and teaching materials tailored to learners from early childhood through the senior generation, ECC has consistently achieved proven educational outcomes.

Through language education, ECC is committed to nurturing individuals who possess the qualities of "true global citizens" suited to the demands of each era.

https://www.ecc.co.jp/

SOURCE Efekta Education Group