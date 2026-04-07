Effat University Advances Digital Transformation with Ellucian Student and Finance Solutions

Key Highlights:

Effat University is implementing Ellucian Student, an AI-powered, SaaS-native student information system (SIS) supporting the end-to-end student lifecycle.

The university is also adopting Ellucian Finance to strengthen financial governance and operational efficiency.

The modernization initiative enhances the student experience, strengthens analytics and reporting, and streamlines academic, administrative, and financial processes.

The transformation supports Saudi Vision 2030 priorities for digital capability, workforce readiness, and institutional excellence.

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia and RESTON, Va., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Effat University has initiated a new phase of digital modernization through the implementation of Ellucian Student and Ellucian Finance, marking a significant step in strengthening the student experience, enhancing institutional insight, and streamlining campus-wide operations.

An Ellucian customer for more than 20 years, serving more than 1,000 students annually, Effat University is transitioning to a modern, SaaS-native platform purpose-built for higher education. Ellucian Student is an AI-powered student information system designed to support the end-to-end student lifecycle — from enrollment through graduation — while Ellucian Finance provides higher education–specific capabilities that support modern financial governance and stewardship.

"Effat University's legacy of developing future-ready leaders through innovation and excellence is distinctive — and it deserves technology that keeps pace with that ambition," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "As a leading private, non-profit institution in Saudi Arabia, Effat is helping set the pace for modernization across the Kingdom. With Ellucian Student and Ellucian Finance, the university is establishing a SaaS-native foundation that improves how information flows across campus, increases operational efficiency, and brings AI-powered insight to everyday decisions."

"At Effat University, we are committed to delivering a transformative educational experience rooted in innovation and excellence," said Dr. Haifa Jamal Al-Lail, President, Effat University. "Our transition to Ellucian Student and Ellucian Finance reflects our strategic priority to strengthen digital capabilities, enhance institutional insight, and provide a seamless, student-centered environment aligned with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030."

This modernization initiative supports Effat University's mission to prepare aspirational leaders of international quality who contribute to national and global progress. In alignment with Saudi Vision 2030's focus on digital transformation and institutional performance, the university will improve access to timely information, streamline key processes, and enhance data-driven decision-making across departments.

Key Benefits of the Modernization Initiative

Effat University will realize value through enhanced capabilities within Ellucian Student and Ellucian Finance that simplify operations, strengthen visibility, and support a more connected campus experience:

Student Experience and Engagement

A unified digital platform enabling students to access courses, grades, assignments, and academic records through a single portal or mobile interface — reducing friction and improving accessibility.

Enhanced communication management tools to support timely, targeted engagement throughout the student journey.

Insight and Institutional Decision Support

Advanced reporting and analytics that aggregate data across departments, providing leadership with actionable insights to guide strategic planning and improve outcomes.

Regulatory compliance reporting to support audit readiness and institutional accountability.

Operational Efficiency and Interoperability

Business process automation and workflow tools that streamline administrative processes, reduce manual workload, and enable staff to focus on strategic priorities.

Seamless integrations that allow campus systems to share information efficiently, ensuring accurate enrollment, grading, and scheduling data while minimizing errors.

The implementation strengthens Effat University's ability to sustain excellence, evolve its operating model, and maintain agility in a rapidly changing higher education landscape.

To learn more about Ellucian solutions, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/

WHAT IS EFFAT UNIVERSITY

Effat University is the first non-profit private institution of higher education in Saudi Arabia, located at the heart of the vibrant city of Jeddah. It was established by Queen Effat Al-Thunayan, wife of late King Faisal, in 1999.

Operating under the umbrella of King Faisal Foundation, Effat University offers rigorous bachelor, master and PhD programs that are nationally and internationally accredited within four colleges: Effat College of Humanities, Effat College of Engineering, Effat College of Business, and Effat College of Architecture and Design. Effat University is a fully nationally accredited university, which provides American-style education at an international level as evidenced by the international accreditation and certification of its programs from AACSB, ABET and NAAB.

At Effat University, students are inspired to become the leaders of tomorrow, develop a true passion for long-life learning, contribute to research and community advancement through innovative and stimulating academic programs, as well as co-curricular and extra-curricular activities and experiences.

Effat University is ranked as one of the top 100 Arab Universities and among the best 900 universities in the world by QS. Moreover, Effat University's worldwide academic partnerships with universities such as Georgetown University, Duke University, and Miami University bring new perspectives to its programs and open up new horizons for the intellectual growth of its students.

WHAT IS ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

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SOURCE Ellucian