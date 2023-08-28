EffectiCal's Exceptional Efficacy as a Calcium Supplement

Sinoveda's Innovative Calcium Supplement Is a Safe, Efficient, and Effective Way to Preserve Bone Health and Prevent Osteoporosis

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcium supplements are common. Many Americans fail to achieve the recommended daily dose of calcium through their diets and seek to make up that deficit through a supplement. NIH reports that 32% of women , in particular, take a dietary supplement containing calcium. The National Institute of Health adds that between foods and supplements, the average woman gets around 1009 mg of calcium each day.

John Hopkins Medicine clarifies that nutritional needs vary depending on gender and age. "Before menopause, you should have about 1,000 mg of calcium daily," the health institution says. "After menopause, you should have up to 1,200 mg of calcium per day." It adds that vitamin D is also critical for calcium absorption and, consequentially, bone formation.

At the same time, the resource explains that too much calcium or vitamin D can lead to abdominal pain, constipation, and even kidney stones. For the team at Sinoveda, the solution for this delicate balance isn't more calcium. It's better uptake. That's why the innovative health brand developed EffectiCal.

"EffectiCal is a multi-element calcium product," explains company co-founder Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. "We developed it to help maintain bone health and reduce the risk of osteoporosis for women both before, during, and after menopause."

EffectiCal stands out as a calcium supplement for a few key reasons:

A single dose consists of a complex mixture that includes calcium, vitamin D, magnesium, and zinc.

that includes calcium, vitamin D, magnesium, and zinc. The product uses soluble forms of calcium, magnesium, and zinc salts and is consumable both with and without food.

and is consumable both with and without food. The unique combination and formulation process means EffectiCal is gentle on the GI tract and doesn't cause gas, bloating, or constipation.

All of these unique factors combine to create a supplement that is safe, comes in low, consistent doses, and has a high uptake compared to competing products. This was proven in 2014 when EffectiCal was clinically tested against an industry-leading medicinal competitor.

The double-blind, randomized test compared 97 post-menopausal women who took either EffectiCal or the alternative product and vitamin D3 for 24 weeks. The primary goal was to gauge the comparative effect of the two supplements in the areas of bone resorption and bone formation.

After the test ended, the results found that a consistent 300 mg dose of calcium from EffectiCal proved to be just as effective as a 600 mg dose of calcium with the additional vitamin D3 in the other product. In addition, those who took EffectiCal reported significantly fewer side effects in their gastrointestinal tract.

"It was discussed at the time the results were announced, and the same truth remains relevant for women of all ages to this day," declares Dr. Nuzhat. "EffectiCal stands out because it's a dose-efficient supplement with a benign side effect profile. In other words, it's a safe, efficient, and effective way to keep your bones healthy and strong as you age."

About Sinoveda

The name "Sinoveda" is derived from Chinese and Bangladeshi, the two cultures of the company's founders, renowned pharmaceutical scientists and spouses Dr. Yun K. Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. Sinoveda was founded in 2006 and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The health-science company utilizes its founders' 50-plus years of combined experience in drug development to focus on R&D and further pharmaceutical progress, primarily through its proprietary vanguard PPT® (Pharmaceutical Platform Technology). Learn more at sinoveda.com .

