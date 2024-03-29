Effective Adsorption Is the Key to Managing Malodorous Wounds

Cinesteam® Is a Groundbreaking Medical Device That Uses Cinnamon's Uniquely Adsorbent Power To Manage Unpleasant Smells Created by Wounds and Similar Injuries

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wound healing can be a long and complicated process. Along with the healing itself, patients must consider factors such as a clean environment and consistent care. Quality of life can also be impacted by something as simple as unpleasant smells emanating from a chronic or long-term injury — something commonly referred to as wound malodor. Cinesteam® makes it possible to effectively manage malodorous wounds.

Cinesteam® is an innovative over-the-counter (OTC) medical device that uses cinnamon to capture and mask unpleasant smells from malodorous wounds. The key here is the spice's ability to adsorb smells.

"Many odor management options either clean the air or add additional smells to an environment to combat an existing smell," explains Clémence Desjardin, Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care. "In either case, this only gets half of the job done. Cinesteam® dressings are designed to do both jobs at once by using cinnamon's adsorbent power and pleasant smell."

Desjardin elaborates that the biofilm on a wound is made of bacteria. This can emit a foul odor, which can pollute the air around a patient. If a fragrance is introduced to counteract that smell without removing the smell itself, it will mix with it, which can exacerbate the issue. Cinnamon has the chemical properties required to not only provide a pleasant smell but also adsorb unwanted odors.

Adsorption (which is different from the commonly used term "absorption") is defined as "the adhesion in an extremely thin layer of molecules (as of gases, solutes, or liquids) to the surfaces of solid bodies or liquids with which they are in contact." In other words, cinnamon is capable of trapping and retaining unwanted malodorous smells. This cleans the air and replaces unpleasant odors with a positive alternative. This leads to more effective odor management and a higher quality of life for those healing from wounds and similar injuries that are prone to producing malodorous smells.

About Cinesteam®:

Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative over-the-counter medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively masks unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam® is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare.com and cemagcare.com .

