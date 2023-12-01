Effectual Achieves the new AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

News provided by

Effectual Inc.

01 Dec, 2023, 10:05 ET

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, a cloud service provider, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Digital Customer Experience. Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency recognizes Effectual for its expertise in providing customers with professional services that empower advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with services that offer improved environments to unlock the transformative potential of the cloud. 

As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and achieve digital transformation, they are increasingly in need of partners with services and solutions that are purpose-built to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide these customers – including advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising and marketing technology providers, and analytics service providers – with AWS-validated solutions and services, helping to accelerate their transformation.

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates Effectual in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions for the advertising and marketing industry.

To achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency designation, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.

"Effectual is proud to achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the Digital Customer Experience category," said Robb Allen, CEO. "We've earned seven AWS competencies, so we know that these designations are more than just badges of honor but rather marks of excellence. Our AWS Competencies validate our expertise in solving complex challenges that help customers achieve their business goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and innovation that AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify validated AWS Partner solutions and services for specific industry use cases. Explore the AWS Partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, or APN Partners, including Effectual.

About Effectual - Effectual is a trusted managed and professional services company working with commercial enterprises and the public sector to enable digital transformation and full-stack IT modernization. As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Effectual's experienced and passionate team focuses on enabling positive business outcomes through the effective use of cloud technology. 

SOURCE Effectual Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics

