Effectual Recognized as HashiCorp Rising Star Partner of the Year

News provided by

Effectual Inc.

17 Oct, 2023, 13:34 ET

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, a modern, cloud-first managed and professional services company, has been named the 2023 HashiCorp Rising Star Partner of the Year Award. Effectual was recognized for ongoing efforts to continually expand its HashiCorp expertise and deliver innovative solutions that help enterprises adopt modern automation and security using the power of HashiCorp's products. Effectual is a Hyper-Specialized member of the HashiCorp Partner Technical Competency Program for Systems Integrators. This award follows Effectual earning the HashiCorp Infrastructure Competency and the HashiCorp Security Competency over the past year.

Tom Spalding, Effectual Chief Growth Officer said, "We're honored to be named HashiCorp Rising Star Partner of the Year. Our partnership has helped us develop modern solutions that put customers in a position to truly accelerate their cloud journey. We look forward to deepening our partnership – helping enterprises realize their business goals while leveraging HashiCorp automation and security tooling to improve efficiency, strengthen security, and maintain governance."

The HashiCorp Partner of the Year awards honor exceptional partners within the HashiCorp Partner Network for their enduring commitment to building integrations for the HashiCorp suite of infrastructure automation products, which are used by enterprises around the globe.

"We are very pleased to award Effectual with the HashiCorp Rising Star Partner of the Year Award," said Leon Jones, VP, Worldwide Partner Ecosystem at HashiCorp. "Our customers look to solve business challenges using technologies that seamlessly integrate with HashiCorp products. This award recognizes the deep level of investment in the partnership that Effectual has exhibited over the past year. I am excited to continue our collaboration with Effectual so that together, we can help our customers realize the full value of our solutions."

HashiCorp provides infrastructure automation software for multi-cloud environments, enabling enterprises to unlock a common cloud operating model to provision, secure, connect, and run any application on any infrastructure. HashiCorp tools allow organizations to deliver applications faster by helping enterprises transition from manual processes and ITIL practices to self-service automation and DevOps practices.

About Effectual:

Effectual is a trusted managed and professional services company working with commercial enterprises and the public sector to enable digital transformation and full-stack IT modernization. As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Effectual's experienced and passionate team focuses on enabling positive business outcomes through the effective use of cloud technology.

