Efficiency Redefined: Kasm Technologies Introduces 'Desktops on Demand' for a Dynamic Workspace Experience

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies, a pioneer in container streaming platforms, is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking feature—'Desktops on Demand'—as part of the Workspaces for Oracle SaaS service. This innovative addition redefines the digital workspace experience, enabling users to access desktops with unprecedented efficiency.

Through Workspaces for Oracle, 'Desktops on Demand' leverages cutting-edge technology to provide a dynamic and scalable workspace environment. Users can now experience the convenience of on-demand desktops, optimizing their workflow and ensuring a seamless and efficient digital work experience.

"With 'Desktops on Demand,' we're reshaping the landscape of digital workspaces. This feature, available today in Workspaces for Oracle, goes beyond traditional desktop solutions, offering users the flexibility and efficiency they need in today's fast-paced work environment," said Jaymes Davis, Chief Product Officer of Kasm Technologies.

This revolutionary feature is not limited to traditional desktop environments. Workspaces for Oracle introduces persistence with an S3-compatible object store, enhancing desktop efficiency. Moreover, the integration with Azure interconnect opens up new possibilities, allowing users to access Windows 10 or 11 on demand, further expanding the scope of 'Desktops on Demand.'

Kasm Technologies remains committed to innovation and user-centric solutions. 'Desktops on Demand' reflects this commitment by providing a solution that adapts to the evolving needs of modern workforces. This feature aligns seamlessly with Kasm's vision of delivering secure, efficient, and user-friendly digital workspaces.

Elevate your digital workspace experience with Kasm Technologies and embrace a new era of efficiency. For a real-time demonstration of 'Desktops on Demand,' streamed to your browser visit: https://workspaces.oracle.kasmweb.com/#/cast/843746291

About Kasm Technologies

Kasm Technologies is a trailblazer in container streaming platforms, delivering browser, desktop, and application workloads to the web browser. With a focus on innovation, user experience, and now, the introduction of "Desktops on Demand," Kasm is reshaping how organizations approach digital workspaces.

