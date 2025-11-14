Kasm Technologies Announces Strategic Domain Transition to Kasm.com and Launches Major Website Enhancements

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies, a leading provider of containerized streaming workspaces and zero-trust remote browser isolation technology, today announced a major milestone in the company's growth with the transition of its primary domain from kasmweb.com to kasm.com. This strategic shift unifies the brand under a modernized identity and reflects the company's expanding global footprint. The update applies across the corporate website, platform, and employee email addresses.

Alongside the domain transition, Kasm Technologies has delivered a comprehensive modernization of its digital ecosystem, including enhanced industry resources, improved customer support experiences, and fully streamlined website navigation.

Expanded Industry Solutions Pages

Kasm has introduced a suite of new industry-specific solution pages designed to help organizations understand deployment options for the Kasm Workspaces platform. Each page highlights sector challenges, real-world use cases, and tailored capabilities for industries including:

These additions give customers deeper insight into how Kasm is used to enhance security, productivity, and distributed mission-critical operations.

New Streamlined Website Navigation

The redesigned navigation experience on kasm.com offers:

A simplified top-level menu

Better grouping of solutions, industries, and resources

Faster access to downloads, documentation, and support

A cleaner, more intuitive interface across desktop and mobile

This structure ensures customers, partners, and developers can find critical information with fewer clicks.

Documentation Migration to docs.kasm.com

As part of the modernization effort, Kasm Technologies has relocated all technical documentation to a dedicated domain at docs.kasm.com. Separating documentation from the main corporate site improves performance, searchability, and reliability for developers, administrators, and end-users who rely on Kasm's technical resources. The new documentation hub features improved architecture, clearer categorization, and faster navigation for deployment guides, API references, and troubleshooting materials.

Enhanced Customer Support Experience Featuring KasmGPT

Kasm has also launched an improved Customer Support page featuring:

KasmGPT , an AI assistant trained on Kasm's platform and documentation

, an AI assistant trained on Kasm's platform and documentation Modernized documentation architecture

Clearer organization of help topics and technical guides

These enhancements reinforce Kasm's commitment to delivering high-quality, self-service support backed by deep engineering expertise.

A Unified Digital Identity

The move to kasm.com, combined with the launch of docs.kasm.com, strengthens Kasm's unified digital identity and improves usability for customers, partners, and the global community using Kasm Workspaces.

About Kasm Technologies

Kasm Technologies provides next-generation containerized streaming workspaces that enable organizations to securely deliver applications, desktops, and web content to any device. Built on modern DevSecOps principles and zero-trust architecture, Kasm is used by enterprises, government agencies, and research institutions worldwide.

For more information, visit https://kasm.com.

