Efile-Add-On Feature is Now Available in ezW2Correction Software!

ezW2Correction efile version combined with the new efile, add-on service from Halfpricesoft.com is the go-to choice for busy clients required to process W2-C and W-3C!

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ezW2Correction , developed by Halfpricesoft.com , enables businesses and tax professionals to efficiently prepare, print, and e-file W-2C and W-3C forms with accuracy and ease. Employers are strongly urged to correct any previously submitted errors as soon as possible to avoid potential IRS and SSA penalties. Halfpricesoft.com's efile service add-on, powered by the newest ezW2Correction software, delivers a secure and reliable electronic filing solution designed to help businesses resolve corrections promptly and maintain compliance before penalties apply.

ezW2Correction software has been created to eliminate late W2 and W3 correction penalties with efile version as well as print and mail and PDF features. Now offering efile service ADD-ON feature!

ezW2Correction now supports efiling and submit corrections electronically.

ezW2Correction now supports efiling through Halfpricesoft! This process requires the purchase of both ezW2Correction efile version and the forms . Before you start

ezW2Correction Guide: How to efile W-2C and W-3C to SSA (For tax year 2015 to 2025) ezW2Correction software is approved by SSA to print all W-2C forms and W-3C form on white paper. The latest ezW2Correction software can generate the documents for electronic filing purpose.

"Employers are urged to correct W-2 and W-3 forms to avoid unnecessary penalties and compliance issues," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "Our efile service with ezW2Correction allows employers and accountants to submit corrected forms electronically, confidently, and on time."

W2Correction software speeds filing and reduces errors and penalties. As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, it offers a user-friendly design that allows clients to get started immediately after installation. The application offers point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small to mid-size business owners.

Features included in the application include, but are not limited to:

ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper. This feature is SSA-approved.

ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into PDF format to email it to recipients quickly.

If pre-printed forms are the preferred method of processing W2 and W3 correction forms, ezW2Correction can also fill data on pre-printed forms.

ezW2Correction can support unlimited forms, unlimited recipients and unlimited companies with no extra charge.

Two ways to efile with ezW2Correction also supports the self- efile feature and new efile add-on service.

Prices are feasible for all size business owners, employers and accountants and also includes unlimited form processing for many companies at one flat rate (Efile add-on feature is an additional cost).

See prices below. Download and test it today at Halfpricesoft.com.

$49.00 Single Paper Print Version

Print and mail W2C and W3C

$79.00 Single Advanced Version

Import W2 Previous Data from csv file

Import data from W2 efile document

$169.00 Single Enterprise Efile Version

Efile document

Import both W2 Previous and Corrected Data from csv file

from csv file Import data from W2 efile document

See costs on network versions

As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows clients to completely set up the application before purchase to confirm compatibility.

