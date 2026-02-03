ezPaycheck Payroll Simplifies Qualified Tip Handling for Restaurants, Spas, and Hotels

Built-in payroll tools help employers accurately process tips and qualified overtime while staying compliant

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ezPaycheck Payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com provides restaurants, spas, and hotels with a reliable solution for handling qualified tips and overtime calculations with confidence. Designed for businesses with tipped employees, ezPaycheck streamlines payroll processing by accurately calculating wages, tips, and qualified overtime, helping employers remain compliant with labor regulations while reducing manual errors. As service-based businesses face increasing payroll complexity, ezPaycheck offers an affordable and practical way to manage payroll efficiently.

ezPaycheck Payroll: How to Handle Qualified Tips for Restaurants, Spas & Hotels

Don't risk payroll errors or compliance issues. Try ezPaycheck Payroll now and ensure qualified tips and overtime are handled correctly.

"Handling qualified tips and overtime can be confusing for employers in service industries," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "ezPaycheck Payroll simplifies the process by ensuring tips and overtime are calculated correctly, helping businesses pay employees accurately while avoiding costly payroll mistakes."

ezPaycheck continues to offer unlimited payroll, vendor checks, and tax forms for multiple companies at one flat rate, ideal for accountants and SMBs

Discover the powerful new features in the 2026 ezPaycheck release that are already earning kudos from returning and new clients:

Securely and easily file 941/940/94x forms directly through the ezPaycheck software using our IRS Authorized system. See details.

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.

Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Easily calculates differential pay

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.

Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

Prints Tax Forms 943 Form, 940, 941, W2, and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)

Supports multiple account within a single installation at no additional charge.

Supports network access (additional cost)

30 day no cost trial. No registration required and absolutely no obligation.

ezPaycheck payroll software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately.

Trusted by thousands of businesses since 2005, ezPaycheck is a user-friendly, feasible, and flexible In-house payroll solution for accountants and small to midsize business owners. Cost is $169 per calendar year and includes state and federal tax tables, W2, W3, 941, 940, and 943 forms. It now offers an efile service for clients filing 941/940 forms!

Try ezPaycheck risk-free for 30 days, completely free, no commitment required. Start today!

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com develops affordable, user-friendly business software solutions designed for U.S. businesses of all sizes. With a strong focus on simplicity, accuracy, and security, Halfpricesoft helps thousands of companies streamline payroll, tax filing, accounting, check printing, and direct deposit payment processes. Through practical, no-subscription software and ongoing innovation, we empower businesses to operate efficiently and stay compliant with confidence.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com