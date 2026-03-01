Eforthink to Debut Groundbreaking UWB Spatial Perception Innovations at MWC 2026

CHENGDU, China, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech innovator Eforthink will make a highly anticipated appearance at MWC 2026, presenting its industry-leading Ultra-Wideband (UWB) spatial perception technology on the global mobile and smart tech stage. Building on its successful CES 2026 showcase, the firm will unveil new UWB integration advancements for industrial intelligence and consumer smart ecosystems, redefining device-to-physical world interaction via centimeter-level precision positioning.

Industry 4.0 Reimagined: Next-Gen Location Services for Smart Manufacturing

At MWC 2026, Eforthink will showcase its proprietary multi-modal fusion technology stack—an innovative combination of UWB, GNSS and Bluetooth—that powers a fully integrated end-to-end location services platform, the cornerstone of its smart manufacturing solutions for Industry 4.0. This cutting-edge platform is engineered to enable flexible production line optimization, enhanced on-site safety protocols and AI-driven operational decision-making, addressing the core demands of modern industrial digital transformation.

Sub-10cm Centimeter-Level Precision: Pinpoint tracking of high-value industrial materials with zero trajectory drift, even in high-interference environments.

Real-Time 3D Visualization: A seamless interactive interface that synchronizes electronic fence alarm systems and multi-device collaborative operations for full-process industrial oversight.

Robust Interference Resilience: Stable and reliable positioning performance maintained under signal blockage and multi-source interference conditions, validated through real-world industrial testing.

Eforlink: Intuitive Smart Life Ecosystem Powered by Industrial-Grade UWB

Under the consumer-facing Eforlink brand, the company is challenging the current "feature-packed" but fragmented smart home market. By applying industrial-grade UWB precision to domestic settings, Eforlink aims to replace clunky app controls and delayed voice commands with "distance-triggered auto-activation".

Eforthink will debut its 2026 Eforlink UWB smart product lineup at MWC, including:

Eforlink ScreenLock: Unlock and lock computer based on distance between phone and computer.

UWB Identity Presence Sensor: Proactively senses user identity and location to trigger customized home responses, such as lights adjusting to preferred brightness upon entry.

UWB Pet Tag: Provides real-time tracking and interactions for pets."

Full-Stack RTLS Platform: Technology-Agnostic Scalability for Global Ecosystems

A key highlight of Eforthink's MWC showcase will be its full-stack Real-Time Location System (RTLS) platform, designed with a technology-agnostic architecture that supports seamless integration of GNSS, RFID, BLE and UWB technologies. This scalable platform provides a unified technical foundation for both enterprise industrial solutions and consumer smart ecosystems, enabling global partners to build customized, high-precision positioning applications tailored to their unique needs.

Eforthink Booth: 7A36-06

contact channels:

Official Web: www.eforthink.com

