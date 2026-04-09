Egan-Jones Analysis Supports Continuity at Peoples Financial Corporation

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Egan-Jones released an analysis of Peoples Financial Corporation, concluding that shareholders are best served by maintaining continuity and voting FOR all management nominees.

The report states that Peoples Financial has delivered stable financial performance in recent years that is broadly consistent with its regional peers, even as certain fundamentals have come under pressure more recently due to deposit declines and broader macroeconomic factors. According to the analysis, the Company "has not materially underperformed peers in recent years, nor has it exhibited signs of operational instability."

Egan-Jones notes that revenue has generally trended upward over the past five years, although that trend has slowed in recent years. While earnings declined, the report says margins remain healthy, with net margin for fiscal 2025 being at 11%. It adds that the drop in operating income to $4.8 million in fiscal 2025 from $8.4 million in fiscal 2024 was driven primarily by shrinking asset balances and falling yields.

The analysis further explains that total deposits fell by $116.3 million after the Bank lost a significant volume of public fund deposit accounts to competing local banks through competitive bid processes. At the same time, lower yields across asset categories reduced net interest income by approximately $3.1 million year over year.

With respect to strategy, the report says the Company continues to focus on traditional banking services with an emphasis on commercial lending, core deposits, internal growth, and customer relationships within its Gulf Coast trade area.

The analysis is also critical of the dissident campaign. Egan-Jones states that the dissident's filings provide "no discussion of how the Company's operations should be improved, no recommendations regarding capital allocation, and no proposed strategic direction." It adds that shareholders are being asked to support a nominee without information concerning the nominee's vision for the Company.

Although the report notes shareholder dissatisfaction with executive compensation and recommends a vote against this year's say on pay proposal, it concludes that "the fundamentals do not indicate that a radical turnaround is needed at the bank." Egan-Jones therefore recommends that shareholders WITHHOLD votes from the Stilwell nominee Stewart Peck and vote FOR all six management nominees.

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SOURCE Egan-Jones Ratings Company