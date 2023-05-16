Egan-Jones Assigns BBB Investment Grade Rating to ARCTRUST Affiliate

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCTRUST, a 38-year-old, fully integrated real estate company specializing in development, acquisition and joint-venture funding, announced today that an affiliate of ARCTRUST has been assigned an Investment Grade Credit Rating of BBB from Egan-Jones Rating Company. This is the third ARCTRUST affiliate to receive this rating.

"We are excited and honored to have received another BBB investment grade rating," said Robert Ambrosi, ARCTRUST chairman. "This is an important recognition for any group, but, especially in today's turbulent marketplace. We are proud to be able to help mitigate some risk for potential shareholders by offering investment grade stability, along with the opportunity for value creation through our development efforts."

ARCTRUST and its affiliates specialize in a proprietary investment vehicle known as Preferred Asset Vehicles for Real Estate (PAVRs). PAVRs strive to combine the cash flow features of a corporate bond with the inherent appreciation of real estate. PAVRs may take the form of preferred equity, participating loans or net lease properties. Egan-Jones arrived at its ranking by evaluating the quality of ACRTRUST's credit profile, along with its tenants, lease terms, property locations, management track record, product type and transparency of the portfolio.

Egan-Jones is an SEC designated Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), as well as the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). The company has developed a reputation of issuing timely, accurate credit ratings. Studies by the Federal Reserve and prestigious academic institutions confirm that over time, ratings from the largest NRSROs tend to converge toward the Egan-Jones rating.

About ARCTRUST

Founded in 1985, ARCTRUST is a fully integrated real estate company that has been responsible for the development, acquisition, and joint-venture funding of more than 500 properties with an aggregate value in excess of $5 billion. The Company has been the sponsor of numerous investment vehicles including Real Estate Investment Trusts, Opportunity Zones, 1031s, DSTs and private syndications. The company is led by an experienced team of professionals with a proven track record whose belt-and-suspenders approach to real estate is intended to produce reliable distributions and preserve wealth through steady growth with consistent income.

