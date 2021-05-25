Egg-Citing Offer! There's Still Time to Enter the Daily Burn & Eggland's Best Sweepstakes

The limited-time promotion is the ultimate motivational incentive for individuals and families to find their perfect balance of fitness and nutrition. Lucky winners will receive a variety of health-focused prizes such as EB egg coupons, free Daily Burn memberships and workout items such as portable yoga mats, stainless steel water bottles and much more*. One Grand Prize Winner will win a 12-month Daily Burn membership and a year supply of classic Eggland's Best eggs.

"Daily Burn is thrilled to be teaming up with Eggland's Best – the nation's number one selling branded egg – to educate families across the country on how to choose nutrient-dense foods that can help kickstart any fitness routine, no matter the skill level," said Blake Sedberry, Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships for Daily Burn. "Our workout programs are designed to help our members take simple steps to reach their fitness goals, and nutritionally-superior EB eggs fit perfectly into a healthier meal plan."

The collaboration with Daily Burn also brings together a variety of fitness and wellness experts to help consumers optimize health through a variety of fitness and nutrition content. In addition to providing families with nutritious recipes and easy-to-follow workouts on the sweepstakes page, visitors can also sign up for a free 60-day Daily Burn trial membership.

"Eggland's Best is thrilled to be teaming up with the fitness experts at Daily Burn to help people reach their wellness goals by maximizing fitness and nutrition," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "We're proud to provide the only egg with superior taste, nutrition, versatility and freshness compared to ordinary eggs that can help promote better health and wellness."

Fans can also check out Daily Burn's IGTV for an informative discussion with Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and founder of MPM Nutrition Marissa Meshulam and Daily Burn Trainer and RD expert Nora Minno to learn all about how to boost overall wellness.

"Eggland's Best eggs are the perfect ingredient to incorporate into any fitness routine as they provide superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs, which can help reduce soreness and aid in recovery after a strenuous workout," said Meshulam. "Plus, EB eggs also contain a variety of micronutrients that can help support a healthy immune system, making them an easy go-to ingredient to keep families feeling their absolute best."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs also contain 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s and ten times more Vitamin E.

For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com . To enter the Daily Burn and Eggland's Best Sweepstakes, visit www.dailyburn.com/sweepstakes.

*Subject to eligibility requirements and sweepstakes rules.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Daily Burn

Founded in 2007, Daily Burn is a membership-based fitness collective that offers workouts on-demand and provides personal fitness guidance, encouragement, and motivation to help those from all levels and lifestyles achieve everyday victories. The company is continually evolving its offerings to provide new challenges curated for the community and currently offers four types of memberships to get people moving: At Home, HIIT, Yoga, and Running. These offerings are curated for members to discover the perfect workout for their goals and fitness level. Daily Burn is headquartered in New York and a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC). Learn more at www.dailyburn.com.

SOURCE Eggland's Best

