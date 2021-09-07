Eggland's Best and the American Heart Association Educate Families During National Family Meals Month™

"We're pleased to work with Eggland's Best to help people lead healthier lives through Healthy for Good™," said Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., M.P.H., FAAFP, chief medical officer for prevention at the American Heart Association. "That includes spotlighting the healthfulness of family meals with healthy foods. It's important to set aside time each day to unplug, unwind and connect with loved ones. Gathering around the table to enjoy a nutritious meal is a great way to strengthen relationships and build healthier eating habits as a family."

Eggland's Best and the American Heart Association created six family-friendly recipes including Egg Ravioli, Huevos Rancheros, Matcha Mini Cakes, Spanakopita, Spinach Souffle, and Zucchini Parmesan Pancakes to provide families with delicious and nutritious culinary inspiration during National Family Meals Month™ and beyond. Each recipe meets the American Heart Association's nutritional guidelines, providing families with better-for-you meal options to make together at home.

"Eggland's Best is proud to continue supporting the American Heart Association to encourage families to build simple habits that lead to a healthier lifestyle, such as enjoying family meals together," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "We're committed to providing families with superior nutrition, taste, freshness, and variety to help inspire recipe creations that support a healthy lifestyle."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil, and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp, and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

"Eggs are a wholesome, go-to ingredient that can be easily incorporated into any recipe due to their versatility and great taste, but not all eggs are created equal," said Marissa Meshulam, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and founder of MPM Nutrition. "I only recommend EB eggs to my clients because they provide superior nutrition such as 25 percent less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s and more, making it easy and enjoyable to obtain essential vitamins and nutrients to keep you feeling your best."

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

Additional resources and tips to establish long-lasting habits can be found by visiting https://www.heart.org/en/healthy-living.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

SOURCE Eggland's Best