Eggland's Best Celebrates A Decade of Supporting Susan G. Komen®

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks a decade of Eggland's Best (EB) "going pink" as part of its partnership with Susan G. Komen® in the fight to end breast cancer. Eggland's Best is committed to providing support to help fund Komen's mission to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

"Our partnership with Eggland's Best over the past decade has been crucial in supporting the fight to end breast cancer," said Christina Alford, Komen SVP of Development. "More than 42,000 women and men in the U.S. are expected to die this year from breast cancer, and that is unacceptable. Partners like Eggland's Best are helping save lives through their generous funding."

To illustrate EB's commitment and encourage consumers to join the fight against breast cancer, the iconic red EB-stamped eggs will proudly feature Susan G. Komen's staple pink Running Ribbon® throughout the entire month of October, a month dedicated to raising awareness for breast cancer. During this time, Eggland's Best egg cartons will also feature Susan G. Komen® graphics. In 2018-2019, Eggland's Best will donate $100,000 to Susan G. Komen® regardless of sales.

"Breast cancer touches nearly every American, and we will continue to support research and education to help eradicate this awful disease," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "We are committed to helping make an impact with the goal of saving lives."

"A diet that includes nutrient-rich foods like Eggland's Best eggs is important for all people, including those who are trying to manage all types of diseases, such as breast cancer," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. "Eggland's Best eggs contain more nutrients than ordinary eggs so it's one easy swap that can add more nutrition into everyone's diet."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, deviled egg kits, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures.

