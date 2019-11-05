Eggland's Best Empowers Families to Choose Nutritious Foods During Eat Smart Month

Eggland's Best continues to be a proud national supporter of the American Heart Association's Healthy for Good™ movement, which encourages people to take small steps every day to build lifelong healthy habits for themselves and their families. On the American Heart Association's site , families can find helpful resources, recipes and tips created in collaboration with Eggland's Best to make mealtime easier and more nutritious.

"With the support of Eggland's Best, Healthy for Good is helping more families learn how to eat smart and build positive nutrition habits," said Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., M.P.H., FAAFP, chief medical officer for prevention and chief of the Center for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the American Heart Association. "Eat Smart Month is a great time for families to commit to healthier eating."

"At Eggland's Best, we always want to encourage families to choose nutritious foods, which is why we are excited to continue our work with such a prestigious and health conscious organization as the American Heart Association," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "Together we will continue to help spread awareness about the importance of better family meals."

As part of the Eggland's Best Better Family Meals Program, EB has joined forces with Sur La Table to create a better-for-you interactive cooking series. In each class, attendees will be able to take home additional delicious and nutritious recipes created by the American Heart Association and Eggland's Best.

Classes are taking place at Sur La Table locations nationwide through December 15. Fans are encouraged to sign up for one of the 17,000 classes across the country that will feature delicious recipes using Eggland's Best eggs. To learn more and sign up for a class in the EB Better Family Meals Cooking Series, visit www.surlatable.com/egglandsbest.

"With more than double the Omega-3s and vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs are the ideal egg when it comes to making healthier choices, this month or any month," said Dawn Jackson Blatner, registered dietitian and nutritionist for Eggland's Best. "For a balanced and nutritious diet, Eggland's Best eggs are the only egg that I will recommend to my clients."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com and follow on Instagram or Facebook.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, deviled egg kits, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About SUR LA TABLE

Founded in 1972 at Seattle's historic Pike Place Market, Sur La Table is the trusted resource for customers passionate about cooking and entertaining. The company's catalog of products encompasses cookware, kitchen electrics, tools and gadgets, cutlery, bakeware, tabletop, glassware, and locally sourced food and accessories, available in over 130 locations nationwide as well as online at www.surlatable.com The company also operates the largest non-professional cooking school in the United States, with kitchens inside 80+ stores where cooks from beginner to advanced can take a cooking class, build skills, and get inspired to live a better life through cooking. Follow Sur La Table on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.



