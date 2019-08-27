Eggland's Best Launches 2019 EB Better Family Meals Program

Eggland's Best is empowering people to stay healthy by choosing nutritious foods. That's why EB continues to be a proud national supporter of the Eat Smart initiative of the American Heart Association's Healthy for Good™ movement , which encourages people to take small steps every day to build lifelong healthy habits for themselves and for their families.

"Preparing meals together is a great way for families to build cohesion and to build healthy habits wherever and whenever they eat," said Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., M.P.H., FAAFP, chief medical officer for prevention and chief of the Center for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the American Heart Association. "We're excited to again have Eggland's Best's support of Healthy for Good to help families learn how to eat smart and build good nutrition habits."

"We are thrilled to once again support the American Heart Association's Healthy for Good Eat Smart initiative and focus on the importance of family mealtime," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "We're working together to provide a variety of resources, including delicious recipes to help families cook healthier meals at home."

As part of the Eggland's Best Better Family Meals Program, EB has also joined forces with Sur La Table to create a better-for-you interactive cooking series. In each class, attendees will be able to take home delicious and nutritious recipes created by the American Heart Association and Eggland's Best.

"This year, we're making the Better Family Meals program even better by partnering with Sur La Table to provide families across the country the opportunity to learn how to cook better for you, great tasting, and exciting meals featuring Eggland's Best eggs that both parents and kids are sure to enjoy," said Lanktree.

Classes will take place at Sur La Table locations nationwide, kicking off during Family Meals Month (September) and running through Eat Smart Month (November), ending in December. Fans are encouraged to sign up for one of the 17,000 classes across the country that will feature delicious and nutritious recipes using Eggland's Best eggs. To learn more and sign up for a class in the EB Better Family Meals Cooking Series, visit www.surlatable.com.

Haylie Duff, actress, chef, food lover and mother of two has also teamed up with Eggland's Best to provide content and recipes throughout the campaign.

"I love using nutritious and great tasting Eggland's Best eggs in my recipes, and they are the only egg I serve to my family and recommend to my fans…so I'm excited to be part of this important educational campaign around better, nutritious family meals," said Duff.

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com and follow on Instagram or Facebook.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, deviled egg kits, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Sur La Table

Sur La Table is a national retailer with 85 retailer locations within 28 states that offers kitchenware products, including cookware, cutlery, cooks' tools, small electrics, tabletop and linens, bakeware, glassware and bar, housewares, food and outdoor. Many locations also have a state-of-the-art kitchen where they host thousands of classes a year. Sur La Table teaches more people how to cook than anyone in the U.S., with 600,000 people taking their classes each year.

