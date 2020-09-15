Eggland's Best Recognized By The Good Housekeeping Institute For Superior Nutrition

Each year, the Good Housekeeping Institute tests hundreds of products across a range of categories, including Health, Beauty, Environmental Sciences, Textiles and Paper Products, Nutrition, Kitchen Appliances and Technologies, Home Appliances and Cleaning Products, and Consumer Electronics and Engineering. Good Housekeeping Institute engineers, scientists, and other experts use state-of-the art equipment and feedback from consumer testers to evaluate products for safety, performance, ease of use, durability, design, as well as customer service.

"The Good Housekeeping Institute rigorously tests and analyzes products to help you make the best decisions for you and your family. We thoroughly evaluate product claims to ensure they are legitimate and share only the most high-quality products with our readers, including Eggland's Best shell eggs," said Good Housekeeping Institute's Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Stefani Sassos. "We were impressed by superior nutritional qualities in EB eggs including double the omega-3 fatty acids and six times more Vitamin D than ordinary eggs, all validated by our Good Housekeeping Institute experts. EB eggs are a no-brainer for families to enjoy and ensure they're obtaining essential vitamins and nutrients from their diet."

"Eggland's Best takes pride in offering a nutritionally superior egg for families to incorporate into their favorite snacks and recipes," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "We are honored to receive the GH Tested verification, which solidifies EB's commitment to producing the only egg with better nutrition, freshness and taste at the grocery store."

In addition to receiving the coveted GH Tested emblem, Eggland's Best is also teaming up with Good Housekeeping to celebrate National Family Meals Month by sharing three tasty recipes for the whole family to enjoy, including a veggie-packed 50/50 Fried Rice, Kale Cobb Salad and Veggie Hash and Eggs. To encourage families to get in on the fun, Good Housekeeping and EB will be hosting an Instagram Live cooking demonstration with Good Housekeeping Institute's Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Stefani Sassos and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner to teach families how to make the delicious 50/50 Fried Rice. Families can tune in on September 16 at 4pm on Good Housekeeping's official Instagram account.

"I only recommend Eggland's Best eggs to my loved ones and clients because they're the only eggs that offer superior nutrition compared to ordinary eggs," said Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. "In fact, EB eggs are richer in a variety of micronutrients that can help support a healthy immune system, including six times more vitamin D, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12 and omega-3s."

To learn more about the delicious AND nutritious recipes Eggland's Best created in collaboration with Good Housekeeping in honor of National Family Meals Month, visit here.

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Good Housekeeping

Celebrating 135 years, Good Housekeeping (GoodHousekeeping.com) is a leading lifestyle media brand inspiring a monthly audience of 45+ million readers to discover genius innovations, delicious ideas, style-savvy trends, compelling news and best-in-class products for their homes, families and themselves. The Good Housekeeping Institute's state-of-the-art labs combined with Good Housekeeping's seasoned editorial talent is unparalleled. Staffed by top engineers, scientists and technology experts, the GH Institute tests and evaluates thousands of products each year for the magazine, website and for the Good Housekeeping Seal and the Green Good Housekeeping Seal, which are among the most recognized and trusted consumer icons in the world today. Good Housekeeping, which also has five international editions, is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Hearst Magazines' portfolio of more than 25 powerful brands in the U.S., inspire and entertain audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach nearly 165 million readers and site visitors each month — 70% of all millennials and 69% of all Gen Z, age 18+ (source: comScore/MRI 1-20/S19). The company publishes over 300 editions and 245 websites around the world and attracts more readers of monthly magazines than any other publisher. Follow Good Housekeeping on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and on Pinterest.

