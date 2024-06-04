Eggland's Best Serves Up Pickleball and Summer Fun with Latest Sweepstakes

Fans can enter daily for the chance to win $5,000 and tickets to an APP Tour tournament!

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is the perfect time to get active and put nutrition at the forefront of your daily routine! That's why Eggland's Best has teamed up with Kittch, the culinary livestreaming sensation, and the Association of Pickleball Players (APP) Tour to not only bring delicious culinary creations to the pickleball scene, but also to give families the chance to win big in the Eggland's Best "Serves Up Summer" Sweepstakes!

Eggland's Best "Serves Up Summer" Sweepstakes

Now through July 16, fans can enter daily at EBFamilySweeps.com for a chance to win the Grand Prize of $5,000 and tickets to a 2024 APP Tour pickleball tournament, plus a weekly prize pack that includes a variety of pickleball-themed prizes like paddles and balls to plus up your nutrition and fitness game.

"Pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a community that celebrates active and healthy living," said Tom Webb, APP Chief Marketing Officer. "Through this exciting partnership and sweepstakes, we're thrilled to introduce more people to the joys of pickleball while also emphasizing the importance of good nutrition, powered by Eggland's Best. We can't wait to see what lucky winner gets the opportunity to join us at an APP Tour pickleball tournament this year!"

As part of its partnership with the APP and Kittch, Eggland's Best is also bringing a sizzling eggs-perience to the sport of pickleball, making stops at four APP tournaments across the U.S. Fans can visit the Kittch'n Courtside Eggs-perience at APP Tour stops including Chicago on August 28-September 1, Southern California on October 23-27 and Fort Lauderdale on December 11-15 to enjoy chef-curated recipe Veggie and Herb Frittata Sliders featuring Eggland's Best eggs, giveaways, photo opps, and more!

"We are excited to bring our fans not only a fun and engaging way to improve their nutrition and fitness but also a chance to experience the excitement of pickleball," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "With the EB Serves Up Summer Sweepstakes, we're integrating wellness into everyday life, showing that staying fit and eating well can be as fun as it is rewarding."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25 percent less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E.

"Kittch is all about connecting people through food, and what better way to do that than by combining the energy of pickleball with the flavor of Eggland's Best eggs," said Brian Bedol, CEO and co-founder of Kittch. "This partnership is a perfect recipe for summer fun, bringing together taste and play at some of the country's biggest pickleball events."

For recipes, Sweepstakes Official Rules and how to enter, visit www.EBFamilySweeps.com. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs, visit www.egglandsbest.com . More information about upcoming APP events—including Tour dates, registration and ticket information—is available on theapp.global.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE EGGLAND'S BEST "SERVES UP SUMMER" SWEEPSTAKES. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older and have reached the age of majority in state of jurisdiction. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 6/4/24 at 9:00 AM ET and ends 7/16/24 at 11:59 PM ET. For Official Rules, which govern, click here. Sponsor: Eggland's Best, LLC.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the leading fortified egg brand in the U.S., providing eggs with superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. New research from a leading academic medical center recently revealed in a modest-sided study that eating Eggland's Best eggs did not raise cholesterol and may also increase Vitamin B12 levels in older individuals.

In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men's Health, and many others. Eggland's Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. The Eggland's Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs. All Eggland's Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About the APP:

The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) provides opportunities for pickleball players of all ages and skill levels—professionals, amateurs and recreational—to compete in world-class pickleball events for the opportunity to win prize money and be seen on more than 40 hours of nationally televised pickleball action on CBS Sports, ESPN and FOX Sports. Since its launch in 2019, the APP has operated the first and only pro and amateur pickleball tour fully and officially sanctioned by USA Pickleball and became the first pickleball organization ever to establish an official headquarters and training center with The Fort in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The APP Tour's 2024 schedule features the most robust pickleball showcase across pro and amateur competitions, with 20 events across the country offering various combinations of single, doubles and mixed doubles play as well as pro team competitions. The APP prides itself on growing the game and developing the next generation of pickleball champions through its nationwide network of APP UTR Sports Pickleball Leagues and the Doubles Dink for Cancer fundraising program benefitting the American Cancer Society; support of international pickleball events and the APP's Atlantic Cup, featuring Team USA vs. Team Europe; and youth initiatives including the APP Junior Circuit, APP Next Gen Series and APP Next Gen U.S. National Team. The 2024 tournament schedule, recent news and additional information about the APP are available at theapp.global and on Instagram, X, Threads, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Kittch:

Founded in 2022, Kittch is a leading culinary platform dedicated to revolutionizing the "what to eat" decision for millions of food lovers around the world. Named one of the most innovative companies in the world by Fast Company in 2023, Kittch connects fans, brands and chefs through unique livestreaming technology, transforming the dining decision-making process from a frustrating one to a joyful one. By partnering with prestigious culinary events and providing exclusive content, Kittch strives to celebrate the art of cooking and inspire people to explore the endless possibilities of the culinary world. More information is available at kittch.com.

