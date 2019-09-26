Eggland's Best Teams Up with Actress, Chef and Mother of Two, Haylie Duff

While Duff is best known for her acting roles in various movies and television shows such as "Material Girls" and "Napoleon Dynamite," she feels happiest at home in the kitchen, which is why she pursued her passion for cooking and created her own blog, cooking show and cookbook, called "Real Girl's Kitchen."

"Cooking has always been something I've loved to do, especially cooking for others," said Haylie Duff. "Now that I'm a mom of two young kids, I realize how important it is to keep my little ones fueled with nutritious, wholesome foods. That's why I only use Eggland's Best eggs to ensure my family gets superior nutrition…plus, they just taste better!"

In honor of National Family Meals Month™, Haylie has created two recipes using Eggland's Best eggs that help keep her family energized and ready to tackle the day: Egg, Bacon & Cheese "School Rolls" and her Power Bowl of Greens & Eggs.

"We are excited to work with the talented Haylie Duff to help provide families with nutritious recipes, while encouraging more quality family time," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "Her passion for better ingredients, cooking and her family make her a perfect partner to help create delicious and nutritious recipes and tips to help families make healthier choices."

As part of the Eggland's Best Better Family Meals Program, EB has also joined forces with Sur La Table to create a better-for-you interactive cooking series. Duff was in New York City recently to help launch the cooking series at Sur La Table where she showed off her cooking skills and shared delicious recipes. Classes for the series will take place at Sur La Table locations nationwide from September through December 15. Fans are encouraged to sign up for one of the 17,000 classes that will feature delicious recipes using Eggland's Best eggs. To learn more and sign up for a class, visit www.surlatable.com/egglandsbest.

Compared to ordinary eggs, EB eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E and more than double the vitamin B12. EB eggs are also an excellent source of vitamin B2 (riboflavin) and vitamin B5. EB's superior nutritional profile is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E.

For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, deviled egg kits, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

